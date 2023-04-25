Kohler India partners with Tilt Brand Solutions for brand and communication development

Kohler India has partnered with Tilt Brand Solutions. This partnership will help the company in building and growing the brand in India.
Tilt Brand Solutions, part of Quotient Ventures, is a Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy.
Parveen Gupta, head marketing, Kohler India said, “Kohler continues to invest in brand building efforts, so as to showcase its design leadership and bring alive a unique and innovative product proposition for consumers. Tilt Brand Solutions with its robust strategic approach and a proven track record of creating clutter-breaking creative solutions makes this a great partnership”.
Founded in 1873 in Wisconsin, USA, Kohler deals in kitchen and bath products. In India, the brand operates in the premium segment of the market.
Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder and group chief growth officer, Quotient Ventures added, “We are looking forward as we embark on this journey, to build for a global giant like Kohler, deeper roots in India. Kohler has entrusted us to help build and strengthen their exciting brand; and we are both thrilled about and grateful for the faith placed in us.”
As per the company, Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership has been entrusted with conceiving, creating and executing an always-on brand and communication programme for Kohler’s entire portfolio.