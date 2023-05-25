UDAN 5.1 launched, to enhance connectivity in remote areas via choppers

The government on Wednesday launched the next phase of its regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) which is expected to further enhance the connectivity in remote areas through helicopters.

Fe was the first to report earlier this week that the government will soon come out with the next phase of UDAN.

“Greater helicopter penetration through such efforts will help boost tourism, hospitality, and thus, our local economies,” civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. “UDAN 5.1 heralds a new dawn not just for civil aviation, but also for India’s remote and unserved regions,” he added.

The new phase is expected to promote chopper usage and grow the existing number of helicopters in India.

At present, there are only around 280 civilian choppers in India which are used in various sectors.

Till date 46 helicopter routes have been operationalised under previous rounds of the scheme benefitting a number of hilly and North East states.