Delhi airport will soon be able to handle a whopping 100 million passengers annually – Here’s how

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) made a remarkable announcement on Monday that will transform India’s aviation industry. The ongoing expansion work at Indira Gandhi International Airport, called Phase 3A, will be completed this year, and the airport terminals will be able to handle 100 million passengers annually.

This expansion work is a key component of the government’s efforts to position the national capital as an international aviation hub, and it’s poised to revolutionise air travel in India.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the airport handled 65.33 million passengers, including 15.65 million international passengers. The airport provides connectivity to over 142 domestic and international destinations, and from April 2022 to February 2023, it served more than 14.50 million transfer passengers, including over 3.37 lakh international-to-international transfer passengers.

Only Indian airport to handle such traffic

Once Phase 3A expansion work is complete, Delhi airport will be the only airport in India capable of handling 100 million passengers annually. Currently, 63 airlines operate out of Delhi airport, and nearly 70% of Indian airports fall under Delhi’s catchment area. This catchment area features a diverse mix of industrial and tourist destinations that can be reached by air in 60-90 minutes.

Delhi airport is already a major airport in the North and North East region, and it offers seamless connectivity between Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other global destinations. The government is developing plans to enhance Delhi’s status as an international aviation hub, creating even more opportunities for growth in the sector.

Boosting economy by creating jobs

This expansion of Delhi airport will benefit both passengers and the economy. It will create jobs, stimulate investment, and provide more opportunities for airlines to operate and expand their routes. Ultimately, it will benefit travellers and the aviation industry as a whole. Delhi airport’s expansion marks a significant milestone in India’s journey to becoming a major player in the global aviation industry, and it paves the way for a brighter, more connected future.

“The government has asked Delhi airport and some of the major airlines to examine the global best practices on scheduling to ensure that international and domestic operations complement each other and provide enhanced connectivity from Delhi airport, essential for setting up India’s first international aviation hubs,” an official release said.

(With inputs from agency)