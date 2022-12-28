Stay Vista launches #SoMuchMore influencer campaign

Luxury villa rental brand Stay Vista has rolled out its #SoMuchMore influencer campaign, featuring Masoom Minawala, Soha Ali Khan, Diipa Khosla, among others. Fashion influencer, Masoom Minawala kickstarted the campaign with a family holiday in Magnolia Villa at Ali Baug, followed by actor Soha Ali Khan on a girlfriend getaway with their kids at Le Sutra – Geometrica, Lonavala and fashion influencer and entrepreneur, Diipa Khosla on a team building trip in Umber Villa, Ali Baug, joined by her family, it claimed.

The campaign also saw influencers and celebrities such as Viraj Ghelani, Malvika Sitlani, Gauhar Khan and Tanya Ghavri. According to company claims, Stay Vista has hosted over 3,00,000 guests, including Sara Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Panday, Sanjana Sanghi, among others.

According to the company, Lonavala was seen to be the most popular getaway destination for guests followed by Alibaug, Kasauli and Goa in 2022. The average nights booked per stay were two nights in Maharashtra and three nights in Goa, North and South regions of India. Additionally, the company claimed that the average spending per stay by guests was Rs 50,000.

