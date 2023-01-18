Nikhil Gulati appointed as head of brand marketing by Clovia

Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand Clovia has announced the appointment of Nikhil Gulati as head of brand marketing. According to the company, Gulati will head the brand marketing for Clovia with an aim to make the brand a household name in India and a leader within the category. He will be responsible for all the brand, social and content efforts across media to grow awareness, recall and consideration of the brand.

Under Gulati’s leadership, Clovia aims to accelerate its efforts to engage with the audience through different media, Neha Kant, founder and chief revenue officer (CRO), Clovia, said. “His expertise in consumer marketing and understanding of consumer behaviour will be crucial in establishing our marketing strategy and solidifying our position as the market leader in the direct-to-consumer sector,” she added.

Gulati has over a decade of experience in senior business and marketing roles. Prior to his current appointment, he was heading media planning at CARS24 and was responsible for new user acquisition. He was instrumental in the launch of the brand’s campaign with MS Dhoni as well as the strategic partnership with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, the company claimed. He has also been the founder of Game Changers, an advertising and event management agency. He has held leadership positions at companies such as Brand Serve and Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook