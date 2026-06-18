A high-level delegation from South Korea’s Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday (June 17) to advance plans for a mega greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi valued at roughly Rs 38,000 crore (USD 4 billion). The proposed investment, if realised, would mark one of the largest single industrial commitments to southern Tamil Nadu and is projected to catalyse significant economic activity across the region.

Big-ticket investment and employment impact

The Rs 38,000 crore project is expected to create about 15,000 direct jobs and a far larger number of indirect positions through ancillary industries and local supply chains. Officials described the development as a strategic move to position Thoothukudi as a global shipbuilding hub and to strengthen India’s maritime manufacturing capacity.

“This is a transformational investment for Tamil Nadu and for India’s shipbuilding ecosystem,” a senior state official said.

Hyundai Shipbuilding delegation calls on Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, regarding the establishment of shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi, involving an investment of approximately Rs.38,000 Crore and generating around 15,000 direct employment… pic.twitter.com/ntx3G3nsmc — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 17, 2026

Formal structures and approvals

To implement the project, the state has formed a dedicated special-purpose vehicle named National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Limited (NSHIPTN), created through a collaboration between SIPCOT and the VOC Port Authority (VOCPA). The project has obtained first in-principle approval from the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, clearing an important regulatory milestone and paving the way for more detailed clearances and land allocation.

MoU already signed

HD KSOE, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up the state-of-the-art facility. During the meeting, the Hyundai delegation, led by Young Hoon Kwon, Director of Global Business, updated the Chief Minister on progress and reiterated Hyundai’s strong interest in finalising the project soon.

“We are committed to bringing global shipbuilding expertise and scale to Thoothukudi,” Kwon said.

To the best of my knowledge, this is the first OFFICIAL document specifying the scale of HD Hyundai’s planned shipbuilding investment ($4B) in Tamil Nadu. A significant step forward for Korea-India maritime cooperation. Thank you for the seamless coordination. @Keerthana4VNR https://t.co/Y4dP38qoZT — Kyunghoon Kim (@Kyunghoon_Kim_) June 17, 2026

Assurances of institutional support

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reaffirmed the state government’s support and promised proactive institutional support at every stage of project execution. He underlined the government’s determination to ensure timely implementation and to facilitate permissions, infrastructure links, and other clearances necessary to operationalise the cluster.

“Tamil Nadu will provide all required support to ensure this investment translates quickly into jobs and industrial growth,” the Chief Minister said.

Senior officials and industry representation

The meeting included several senior state officials and industry representatives- Minister for Industries Selvi S Keerthana; Chief Secretary M Saikumar, IAS; Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Vijayakumar, IAS; SA Raman, IAS (Managing Director, SIPCOT); and Deepak Jacob, IAS (Managing Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu). The Hyundai delegation included Team Leader Sunjoon Hong and Senior Manager Hongcheol Kim, among other senior company executives.

Regional and national economic implications

Stakeholders emphasised the project’s multiplier effect. Beyond direct employment, the Rs 38,000 crore facility is expected to spur growth in steel, fabrication, engineering services, logistics and port-related activities. Analysts said such a concentrated capital infusion could accelerate infrastructure upgrades around Thoothukudi and boost export-oriented manufacturing, contributing to both state GDP and national strategic manufacturing goals.

Officials said detailed project reports, environmental clearances, land allocation formalities and financial close are the immediate next steps. With the first-in-principle approval secured and the MoU signed, the focus will shift to finalising the technical and financial structures and beginning phased construction. Hyundai’s delegation stressed a desire to ground the project at the earliest opportunity; state officials indicated that timelines will be coordinated closely with central and local authorities to expedite progress.

A strategic bet on shipbuilding

The Rs 38,000 crore Hyundai project represents a strategic bet on large-scale, capital-intensive manufacturing in southern Tamil Nadu. If realised as planned, it will not only transform Thoothukudi’s industrial landscape but also strengthen India’s domestic shipbuilding capacity and its role in global maritime supply chains.

Shipbuilding cluster status in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is in the early development phase of its first mega greenfield shipbuilding cluster, to be located in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin). The state has formed a special purpose vehicle—National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Limited—as a 50:50 joint venture between VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) and SIPCOT to develop the cluster, and has already signed an MoU with HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for a Rs 38,000 crore (USD 4 billion) anchor project.

The initiative has received first-in-principle approval from the Directorate General of Shipping, and the state is preparing to roll out the Tamil Nadu Shipbuilding Policy 2026 with incentives such as equity support, production-linked incentives, and plug-and-play infrastructure. Currently, the state’s shipbuilding capacity is limited to about 1.1 million deadweight tonnage, and the Thoothukudi cluster aims to scale capacity to around 1.2 million gross tonnes per annum with at least one anchor yard of 0.5 million GT, while building port-led industrialisation, skilling programmes, and MSME supply-chain linkages along the southern coast.