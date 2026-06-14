In the 1970s, a 20-year-old boy stood in the middle of Bombay’s bustling wholesale markets. Around him, shopkeepers scooped coconut oil out of large metal tins and poured it into customers’ steel containers. There were no labels, no sealed packs and no recognisable brands, only a commodity changing hands in the same way it had for generations.

Most people would have walked past the scene without a second thought. Harsh Mariwala did not.

If consumers trusted packaged food, soap and medicines, why should something as widely used as coconut oil remain an unbranded product sold from bulk containers?

That moment of curiosity would eventually lead Harsh Mariwala to build Marico India into one of the most successful consumer goods companies.

Long before it became a Rs 13,611-crore business with operations across 25 countries and a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, it began with a visionary’s big bet with a blue bottle.

For generations now, that blue bottle and the name Parachute have become a household staple.

A family business, a surname, and a pepper trade

The Mariwala family’s commercial history in Bombay stretches back to 1872, when Harsh Mariwala’s great-grandfather Vasanji Morarji migrated from Kutch and began trading cotton.

By the early 1900s, the family had moved into pepper, and the trade was profitable enough that it earned them their surname: Mariwala, derived from the business itself. His father, Charandas Mariwala, and grandfather founded Bombay Oil Industries in 1948, eventually pulling in uncles and cousins until the company had become a diversified family operation spanning edible oils, chemicals and spice extracts. They used to run it out of an office in Masjid Bunder, Mumbai’s commodity market district.

Harsh Mariwala at one of the company’s factories. | Source: Marico Archives

Harsh Mariwala grew up inside this structure and, by his own account, found it stifling. Authority was shared across nine family members. Decisions moved slowly, and entrepreneurial instincts had little room to run.

He studied commerce at Sydenham College; he has said openly that he was not academically sharp enough for the top management schools, and when he asked his father for permission to study abroad, the answer was no. Mariwala has described that refusal as “a blessing in disguise,” since it pushed him into the business early and forced him to learn markets from the ground up rather than from a classroom.

ALSO READ From Taj to Titan: The Tata man who redesigned Indian consumer culture

As an outcome of this, he joined the family business in 1971 at 20, became the first member of the family to regularly visit factories, distributors and retail outlets, and within a few years had begun to understand something that would shape the next five decades of his life.

Copra drying yard | Source: Marico Archives

The rat-proof bottle that built a billion-dollar empire

When he realised that retailers were simply tearing open the packaging and selling the oil loose anyway, Mariwala did not get angry; he had to think of a different way. He launched 100ml, 200ml and 500ml packs, small enough that there was no economic reason to break them open, cheap enough that a first-time buyer could take a chance. It sounds obvious now; in 1974, nobody in the edible oil business was thinking this way.

A Parachute oil advertisement. | Source: Marico Archives

The name Parachute came from World War II imagery, something that descends safely, that you trust with your life. But before the name could mean anything, the bottle had to survive something more mundane than warfare. Retailers kept complaining that rats were chewing through the plastic.

Marico’s team responded by designing a cylindrical bottle with no edges for a rat to grip, then actually locked rats in cages with the bottles to prove it worked. The bottle that came out of that exercise cut packaging costs by nearly 50%. The dent on the cap, that small indentation most people never think about, was Mariwala’s way of telling the consumer, without spending a rupee on advertising, that nobody had opened it before them.

The making of Marico

By the late 1980s, the joint family business had become an obstacle Mariwala could no longer work around. Nine members, divergent priorities, and a structure that spread ownership and authority too thin for any one person to build something focused and scalable.

Marico was incorporated in 1988 as Marico Foods. It was renamed Marico Industries in 1989, and became operationally independent in 1990.

Harsh Mariwala | Source: Marico Archives

The name came from “Mariwala and Company,” preserving the family connection while marking the beginning of a different kind of enterprise.

A painful separation

The separation was neither clean nor cheap. A third-party valuation of the family business came in at nearly double what Mariwala had expected, dramatically inflating the cost of buying out the family’s share.

ALSO READ How a Pune horse breeder built a $20 bn global vaccine empire

Despite the financial strain, Harsh Mariwala and Kishore Mariwala went through with it, because they believed that operational clarity was non-negotiable for what they were trying to build.

Mariwala has since described the decision to disentangle from the family business as the single most important of his life. Then came the big corporate tussle.

The corporate war: Defeating HUL’s Nihar in the market trenches

The defining competitive test of Mariwala’s career came in the 1990s when Hindustan Lever, having acquired TOMCO and its Nihar coconut oil brand, turned its attention to Parachute.

HUL chairman Keki Dadiseth reportedly approached Mariwala with a buyout offer assuring him of enough wealth “for future generations.”

Mariwala said no. What followed was one of the more bruising market-share wars in Indian FMCG history.

HUL moved aggressively. Offered sharply higher retailer discounts, increased advertising behind Nihar, and sustained pressure across distribution channels. The market feared Marico would eventually capitulate or be crushed.

Mariwala sought counsel from management thinker Ram Charan and Nirma founder Karsanbhai Patel before deciding to fight.

Marico improved product quality, deepened rural distribution, empowered its sales force, and launched emotionally resonant campaigns such as “Parachute ki Kasam” and “Shuddta ki Seal.” This helped reinforcing the purity of the brand to the public.

ALSO READ How a schoolteacher’s son transformed Indian air travel with 2 old planes and Rs 5 crore

The strategy worked. In 2006, in a reversal that few in the industry had anticipated, Marico acquired Nihar from HUL for Rs 216 crore, ending the battle once and for all.

The Marico journey – Building scale and quality

The growth that followed Marico’s independence was rapid and deliberate. The launch of Hair & Care, a non-sticky hair oil brand, was in 1991. This was followed by Sweekar sunflower oil.

Marico opened its first international office in Dubai in 1992. By the time the company listed on Indian stock exchanges in 1996, its sales had quadrupled, and profits had doubled, despite heavy investment in factories, infrastructure and research.

Marico Bangladesh became the first overseas subsidiary of an Indian FMCG company to be publicly listed, in 2009. Over three decades, the company expanded into more than 25 countries across Asia, Africa and the Gulf.

Harsh Mariwala with the company’s products. | Source: Marico Archives

Then came Saffola, which was a different kind of bet entirely. Every edible oil brand in India was competing on taste and price. Mariwala looked at that and went sideways; he positioned Saffola not as a cooking oil but as something closer to a health decision. This was in the 1980s when the language of cardiac wellness barely existed in Indian consumer marketing. He built it anyway, and it worked, because he had identified something real: people were quietly frightened about their hearts, and nobody was talking to them about it directly. Saffola gave that anxiety a product to reach for.

Internally, Mariwala was building something that looked quite different from the standard promoter-run Indian company of the era. He hired MBAs and professional managers, believing explicitly that leaders should surround themselves with people smarter than themselves.

He found it difficult to attract talent to Masjid Bunder, so he began conducting interviews at the Royal Willingdon Sports Club and eventually moved Marico’s offices to Bandra.

The company developed a flat organisational structure, introduced 360-degree feedback and open-book management, and deliberately dismantled what Mariwala described as the old “Sir ji” culture. The result was a company known as much for how it operated internally as for what it sold. But Mariwala’s life was never a bed of roses.

Portfolio expansion and the analytical lessons of Kaya’s demerger

Kaya Skin Clinic, launched in 2003, marked Marico’s entry into dermatology and wellness, expanded rapidly across India and the Middle East, but never achieved consistent profitability.

Kaya was demerged from Marico in 2013, listed separately in 2015, and posted losses in most financial years after listing, resulting in significant shareholder value erosion.

The Middle East business, especially in Arab markets, taught Mariwala an important lesson: consumers preferred to consult Arab dermatologists, something the company had not fully anticipated.

Mariwala has spoken about Kaya’s difficulties with a candour that is unusual among Indian promoters. He acknowledged leadership missteps and structural errors without the deflection that often accompanies public discussion of failed ventures.

In his memoir, Harsh Realities, co-authored with Ram Charan, the Kaya chapter sits alongside the family separation and the HUL war as one of the defining episodes of a career that, by his own admission, was built as much on failure as on success.

Passing on the baton: The disruption, initiatives and lessons

In 2014, Mariwala handed over Marico’s executive leadership to Saugata Gupta. It made him one of the few Indian promoters to voluntarily step back while the company was still growing.

His succession philosophy was simple: the family would remain strategic owners, while professionals could run the business. Over the years, he turned down acquisition interest from several corporate groups.

The D2C wave that disrupted FMCG in the 2010s and 2020s was, for many established consumer companies, a source of anxiety. Mariwala treated it differently. He described D2C brands as the biggest disruptors in the industry, and rather than resisting them, Marico systematically acquired a portfolio of digital-first brands such as Beardo, Just Herbs, True Elements, Plix, Cosmix, and 4700BC.

This ensured that they operated with younger, independent teams rather than being absorbed into Marico’s traditional structure. Marico has now completed nearly 30 brand acquisitions globally.

Through the family office Sharrp Ventures, led by his son Rishabh Mariwala, the family has invested across consumer brands, sustainability, logistics and consumer-technology businesses, building one of India’s more active family offices with over 50 investments.

The distance between then and now

Fifty years is a long time to spend proving a point. But that is, more or less, what Harsh Mariwala did.

He never set out to build a legacy; he set out to put coconut oil in a bottle and convince people to buy it that way. Everything else, from the distribution network, the HUL war, the professional managers, to the D2C acquisitions, came from following that first instinct wherever it led, and being stubborn enough not to stop when it got uncomfortable.

And it did get uncomfortable; for instance, the family split cost more than he had budgeted for, financially and otherwise. Kaya bled for years before it was cut loose. HUL came in with deep pockets and retailer discounts and the kind of institutional weight that was supposed to make companies like Marico fold. None of it broke him, but none of it was clean either.

That is probably the most honest thing you can say about what Mariwala built: it was not clean. It was argued over in family meetings, tested in court, lost in boardrooms and won back in rural distribution channels. The blue bottle that sits on shelves from Bangladesh to the Gulf today is the product of fifty years of decisions that could easily have gone the other way.

He stepped back in 2014, which is rarer than it sounds in Indian business. The company kept growing. That, more than any award or market cap figure, is probably what he would want to be remembered for.

Editorial Note: This profile is based on original reporting, including direct communication with Marico. To ensure a comprehensive perspective, FinancialExpress.com corroborated this information with public records and third-party sources. This content is not sponsored, and FinancialExpress.com retains full editorial independence and final authority over all editorial decisions.