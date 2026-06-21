Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed India’s growing defence self-reliance and maritime ambitions while commissioning three indigenous naval warships — INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray — at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in India’s journey from importing defence hardware to becoming a global shipbuilding hub. PM Modi stated that the nation “cannot remain merely a buyer in the global defence market” and declared that “the recognition of our strength lies in self-reliance”.

A milestone for India’s maritime security! Speaking at the Tri Commissioning ceremony of INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak in Kolkata. @indiannavy https://t.co/obmbDiY4T0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

With over 75% indigenous content in the newly commissioned vessels and more than 200 MSMEs contributing to their construction, the event showed India’s accelerating transition into a confident maritime power.

Here are 10 key takeaways from PM Modi’s address during commission ceremony:

India rapidly building naval strength

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said India’s indigenous defence manufacturing has accelerated significantly. He said that over 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Indian Navy in recent years, while 45 major naval platforms are currently under construction.

India no longer wants to remain a defence buyer

Taking a strong push towards self-reliance, PM Modi said India cannot remain merely a buyer in the global defence market. “Our military power cannot become a market for the world. The recognition of our strength lies in self-reliance,” he said.

Maritime sector is India’s new employment engine

Calling the maritime sector the “employment engine of a developed India”, the Prime Minister said shipbuilding has the potential to generate lakhs of jobs.

He explained that building a modern warship requires steel, electronics, machinery and thousands of components, creating opportunities for thousands of companies and young workers.

Over 200 MSMEs helped build the warships

Highlighting domestic industrial participation, PM Modi said more than 200 MSMEs contributed to building the three naval platforms commissioned on Sunday. The Prime Minister said the project demonstrates how India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem is increasingly powered by local industries and small businesses.

India entering next phase of maritime power

PM Modi said India has now entered the next stage of becoming a maritime power, with shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) being treated as a major national mission. According to him, policy reforms are helping India build long-term maritime strength.

Rs 70,000 crore push for shipping sector

The Prime Minister said the government’s Rs 70,000 crore financial package for the shipping sector is not just an economic decision but an investment in India’s maritime future.

He said the package is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding industrial growth.

Maritime power determines economic influence

Stressing the strategic importance, PM Modi said no country can become a major global power without strong maritime capability.

“Development, security and prosperity are tied to the seas. A country with maritime capabilities has stronger economic and strategic influence,” he said.

Journey from INS Vikrant to self-reliance

Referring to INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022, PM Modi said India’s journey from INS Vikrant to the commissioning of these three ships represents the country’s growing defence independence. He called the three newly inducted warships symbols of a confident and self-reliant India.

Indigenous shipbuilding crosses 75% local content

The three warships commissioned on Sunday have over 75% indigenous content, showing the success of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat defence strategy. The vessels were designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata.

India strengthening overall maritime ecosystem

Beyond defence, PM Modi said India is modernising ports, expanding inland waterways and pushing infrastructure projects like Sagarmala Programme to boost trade and economic growth. He added that India has always viewed the sea as a medium of cooperation, but capability remains equally important to maintain peace and security.