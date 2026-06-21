India’s women’s hockey team didn’t just win FIH Nations Cup in Auckland on Sunday, it qualified for the FIH Women’s Pro League for the 2026-27 season. More importantly, each player in the side got richer by Rs 5.5 lakh. But the question on everyone’s mind would be, the women in blue won the FIH Nations Cup 2026 by beating New Zealand in the final and was awarded officially Rs 3 lakh per player and Rs 1.5 lakh per support staff. Then how are they richer by Rs 5.5 lakh?

The wins: How Women in Blue demolished their opposition Auckland

Before we move on to the math of the money, we must acknowledge the wins. In the final, Navneet Kaur opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a penalty corner; Sunelita Toppo doubled the lead in the 15th. India shut out New Zealand from there, completing an unbeaten campaign.

Earlier, with wins over the USA (3-2), Japan (2-1) and Uruguay (3-2) in the group stage, a 6-0 demolition of Chile in the semi-final, the Salima Tete led side had already made it 4-0. With the win in the final, they ended up with five wins out of five.

🏆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! 🏆



The Indian Women’s Hockey Team reigns supreme at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025–26! 🇮🇳💙



A campaign defined by resilience, belief and brilliant teamwork ends with the trophy in Indian hands. 👏🏑#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/Zp6O29Xm2o — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 21, 2026

How did the wins pay off? Hockey India Policy does the trick

As per a Hockey India policy from 2022, each win at the senior level, be it in the men’s or the women’s competition, would mean Rs 50,000 gets deposited in the accounts of the players and Rs 25,000 in the support staff’s account.

With Hockey India giving a one-off cash award of ₹3 lakh per player and ₹1.5 lakh per support staff member for the title — separate from, and on top of, the standing per-win incentive structure, each player ended up with Rs 5.5 lakh in their bank account after the end of a successful Nation Cup campaign.

The Pro League qualification to boost players’ bank even more

The Pro League is a nine-team, full home-and-away round robin — each team plays the other eight teams twice, home and away, for a total of 16 matches in a season running roughly January through June. That’s the real financial upside of Sunday’s win: not the prize money for the Nations Cup itself, but sixteen more chances across the 2026-27 season for every player on the matchday squad to add ₹50,000 to her total, and every support staff member to add ₹25,000.

What that could mean over a season in terms of money?

If India played to the level of the team that won the inaugural Nations Cup in 2022 — when their Pro League return yielded a podium-adjacent finish — even a mid-table campaign of seven or eight wins from sixteen matches would put ₹3.5-4 lakh per player into the incentive pool over the season, before factoring in any tournament-specific bonuses for a strong final placing. A genuinely dominant season — ten-plus wins — would push that past ₹5 lakh per player from incentives alone.

None of this includes central contracts, retainers, or any other components of a player’s actual annual income; it’s purely the per-win cash layer Hockey India has built on top of the base structure.

Why this matters beyond the scoreline

The Nations Cup win does more than restore India’s spot at hockey’s top table. The Pro League season doubles as a qualification route for the LA 2028 Olympics, and the team’s head coach, Sjoerd Marijne, has spoken about the value of regular high-level competition in developing the squad before the 2026 World Cup and Asian Games later this year.

The financial incentive and the sporting incentive are, for once, pointed in exactly the same direction.

Note: Cash incentive figures (₹50,000 per win for players, ₹25,000 for support staff) reflect Hockey India’s standing policy announced in November 2022 and confirmed still active as of this season’s Nations Cup win. Pro League win-total projections in this piece are illustrative scenarios based on past Pro League campaigns and are not official Hockey India forecasts.