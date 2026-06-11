A major improvement in daily commuting is on the cards for Navi Mumbai residents as the city gears up for a major expansion of its metro network.

A new 28-km integrated metro corridor, connecting Sagar Sangam to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, is set to enhance connectivity across key parts of the city and make daily commuting easier for lakhs of residents.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹5,575 crore, recently received approval from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking an important step towards its implementation.

Metro Routes to Create a Continuous Corridor

The proposed corridor will integrate Navi Mumbai Metro Route 1A and Metro Route 2 to create a continuous metro network stretching from Sagar Sangam to Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal.

Under the plan:

Metro Route 1A will connect Sagar Sangam to CBD Belapur.

Metro Route 2 will run from Pendhar to Navi Mumbai International Airport (T-4).

The integrated network is expected to provide faster and more convenient travel for residents across several key nodes of Navi Mumbai.

Existing Metro Line Already Serving Commuters

The new expansion will build upon the existing Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, which has already enhanced connectivity in the city.

Developed by CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Corridor-I, Line No. 1 spans 11.10 km and consists of 11 stations. The existing line has improved travel convenience for thousands of daily commuters and laid the foundation for future metro expansion.

Around 12 Lakh Commuters Expected to Benefit

The upcoming metro corridor is expected to benefit around 12 lakh commuters by strengthening connectivity across Navi Mumbai.

The project will link several important residential and commercial hubs with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, making travel smoother and more efficient.

Improved public transport access is also expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease pressure on the city’s road network.

Traffic Congestion Likely to Reduce

Apart from enhancing connectivity, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion across Navi Mumbai. With more people opting for metro services instead of private vehicles, buses, and cars, the overall traffic load on roads is likely to decrease.

The shift towards public transportation will also contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly urban transport system.

A Step Towards Better Urban Mobility

The upcoming integrated metro corridor marks another major milestone in Navi Mumbai’s infrastructure development journey. Once completed, the project will strengthen the city’s public transport network, improve last-mile connectivity, and support the region’s growing population and economic activity.