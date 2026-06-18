Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced plans for a rapid rail corridor connecting Lucknow and Kanpur through Unnao, alongside a large outer ring road network aimed at accelerating development across the proposed State Capital Region.

The chief minister made the announcement while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 101 development projects worth more than ₹570 crore in Unnao. He said the district’s inclusion in the Lucknow State Capital Region would ensure that growth extends beyond the state capital’s traditional urban core.

“Development of Lucknow will now reach Unnao and move towards Kanpur,” he said, adding that proposals for two additional bridges across the Ganga between Unnao and Kanpur have already received approval.

Rapid Rail Planned on Delhi-Meerut Model

Drawing a comparison with the operational rapid rail corridor between Delhi and Meerut, Adityanath said the state government is preparing a similar proposal for a high-speed regional rail link connecting Lucknow, Unnao and Kanpur.

According to the chief minister, the project is expected to strengthen connectivity between the three cities while supporting future urban expansion and economic activity along the corridor.

He also outlined plans for a major outer ring road that would connect Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Barabanki and Rae Bareli, creating an integrated development zone around the state capital.

The proposed road network is expected to improve mobility, support industrial growth and encourage balanced urbanisation across the region.

Defence Corridor, Industrial Growth in Focus

Highlighting industrial development plans, Adityanath said nearly 700 acres of land have been readied in Unnao for the Defence Manufacturing Corridor and a new industrial cluster.

The proposed industrial hub is expected to attract fresh investments, create employment opportunities and strengthen the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.

The chief minister said the government is working on a long-term infrastructure strategy designed to meet the needs of the next century, with a focus on world-class connectivity and industrial growth.

Adityanath also referred to the Ganga Expressway, describing it as an example of modern infrastructure that connects Unnao while meeting international standards.

He said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in infrastructure development, citing its growing network of expressways and airports, including the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the chief minister said development should benefit the entire state rather than specific regions.

“My home is Uttar Pradesh and the 25 crore people of the state are my family. Working for their welfare and prosperity is our mission,” he said.

Adityanath assured residents that development activities in Unnao would continue without interruption and said adequate funding would be made available for future projects.