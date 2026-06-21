Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and Coal India Limited are jointly investing over Rs 25,000 crore in a coal gasification project in Odisha. The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharsuguda on Saturday — a landmark move to expand coal utilisation beyond conventional power generation.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the initiative signalled a transformative shift in how India leverages its coal reserves, dubbing it a new chapter for the coal sector of Odisha.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have ushered in a new chapter for Odisha’s coal sector. Moving beyond the traditional use of coal, new avenues will now open up through coal gasification…BHEL and Coal India Limited are jointly investing Rs 25,000 crore in this initiative,” Reddy said.

Attended the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Bharat Coal Gas and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL), India's first commercial-scale Coal-to-Ammonium Nitrate Project, at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district, Odisha, held in the august presence of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt.… pic.twitter.com/Dq9gCznz20 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 20, 2026

Project to enable fertiliser production and create jobs

Coal gasification converts coal into synthesis gas (syngas), a versatile feedstock used to produce chemicals, fertilisers, synthetic fuels and other industrial products. The technology offers a pathway to enhance the economic value of India’s vast coal reserves while supporting industrial development and reducing import dependence in key sectors.

The Odisha coal gasification project is expected to strengthen downstream industrial activity in the state while generating employment opportunities for local communities.

Reddy highlighted the dual benefit: “This will facilitate fertiliser production and create employment opportunities for local people, proving highly beneficial for Odisha.”

Centre’s broader push: Rs 46,000 cr for ‘Coal Gasification’ nationwide

Ministet Reddy also underlined the Central Government’s wider commitment to coal gasification as part of efforts to diversify coal utilisation and reduce reliance on imported feedstock for fertilisers and chemicals. “The Central Government is providing Rs 46,000 crore for coal gasification,” he said, positioning the Odisha project as a cornerstone of this national strategy.

The Centre has been actively promoting coal gasification projects to encourage cleaner and more efficient utilisation of domestic coal resources. By enabling the production of high-value industrial products from coal, the initiative aligns with India’s goals of industrial self-reliance, energy security and sustainable economic growth.

Transforming coal from power fuel to strategic industrial feedstock

India is the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of coal, with Coal India Limited standing as the largest coal-producing company globally. The country holds the world’s fifth-largest coal reserves—over 400 billion tonnes—offering a massive resource base for industrial transformation.

By leveraging coal gasification, India can convert domestic coal into synthesis gas for producing chemicals, fertilisers, synthetic fuels and other high-value industrial products. This shift moves coal beyond conventional power generation, reducing import dependence on critical feedstocks like natural gas, methanol and ammonia while strengthening India’s industrial landscape and economic self-reliance.

Lakhanpur Project: India’s 1st commercial coal-to-ammonium nitrate facility

The Lakhanpur project marks a historic milestone as India’s first commercial-scale coal-to-ammonium nitrate facility, developed by Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited—a joint venture of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and Coal India Limited. The plant will produce 2,000 tonnes per day of ammonium nitrate using indigenously developed coal gasification technology by BHEL. A land-leasing agreement was signed in April between BCGCL and CIL’s subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for 350 acres under MCL possession; the project has received all required clearances, and work will commence after the foundation ceremony. The Union Ministry of Coal has enabled the use of coal-bearing area land for such projects and is providing Rs 1,350 crore support under its incentive scheme. Lakhanpur will serve as a model for future coal gasification ventures, contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a self-reliant manufacturing and industrial powerhouse while advancing clean coal technologies and maximising value from domestic resources.

Rs 46,000 cr incentive scheme to catalyse Rs 2.5–3 lakh crore investment and 50,000 jobs

Recognising coal gasification’s transformative potential, Indian govt has approved incentive schemes with a cumulative outlay of up to Rs 46,000 crore to promote Surface Coal and Lignite Gasification Projects nationwide. The initiative aims to accelerate project establishment, encourage domestic coal use for strategic industrial outputs, and cut imports of end-use and intermediate chemical products worth approximately Rs 2.7 lakh crore annually.

The programme is expected to catalyse investments of Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh crore across 25 projects in coal-bearing regions and create around 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. By substituting imported feedstocks with domestically produced syngas, India will generate substantial foreign exchange savings while bolstering manufacturing capabilities and industrial growth aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Strategic implications for Odisha and India’s industrial sector

The project marks a significant step in transforming Odisha’s coal sector from a power-generation-focused model to a diversified industrial hub. By enabling fertiliser production and supporting downstream chemical industries, the initiative is expected to attract additional investment, strengthen supply chains, and create a skilled workforce in the region.

For India, the project reinforces the government’s strategy to leverage domestic coal resources strategically—moving beyond thermal power to high-value applications that reduce import bills and enhance industrial competitiveness. With BHEL and Coal India leading the Rs 25,000 crore investment, the Odisha coal gasification project stands as a benchmark for future public-sector collaborations in clean coal technology.