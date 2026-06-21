India’s defence sector continues to be in the limelight. The Nifty India Defence has rallied 24% so far this year. The jump has been triggered by a strong push for ‘Make In India’.

Additionally, the Defence Minister recently announced that the country’s annual defence production surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY26.

With these developments, domestic defence stocks remain in high focus, and many are set to turn ex-dividend soon, further rewarding shareholders.

Here are 5 defence stocks you need to keep on your radar.

#1 Hindustan Aeronautics to consider final dividend

Aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics has announced that the PSU’s senior management will consider a final dividend payout for FY26 at the company’s meeting scheduled for Monday, June 26. The final dividend amount is yet to be disclosed.

Prior to this, HAL had declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share in February 2026.

#2 Cochin Shipyard recommends FY26 final dividend

Shipbuilding major Cochin Shipyard has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share on each share of Rs 5, for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the dividend is expected to be announced at the company’s annual general meeting, whose date is yet to be disclosed.

If approved, the PSU’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 9 per share, as it had declared two interim dividends of Rs 3.50 and Rs 4 in January this year and November last year.

#3 GRSE recommends Rs 6.70 final dividend

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.70 per share for FY26. The record date for the same is yet to be finalised. If approved, the final dividend would be paid within 30 days of the date of its declaration at the company’s AGM.

With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 19.60 per share.

#4 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to consider final dividend

For FY26, the Mumbai-headquartered PSU has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.62 per share of face value Rs 5 each. The date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for the same is yet to be announced.

If approved, the company’s total dividend payout would stand at Rs 18.12 per share.

#5 BEL dividend record date yet to be announced

Bharat Electronics has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share of Re 1 each for FY26. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the PSU’s ensuing AGM. The record date for the same has not been disclosed yet.

If approved, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 2.50 per share.