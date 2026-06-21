India’s rooftop solar market recorded its strongest-ever quarterly performance in the January-March period, with installations surging 125% year-on-year to 2.7 GW, driven by robust residential demand under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and rapid adoption across large states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The addition was 25% higher than the 2.2 GW installed in the previous quarter and more than double the 1.2 GW added in Q1 2025, according to Mercom India Research.

While Maharashtra led quarterly installations with a 17% share, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 16% of all rooftop solar capacity additions, emerging as one of the country’s most significant growth markets. Gujarat followed closely with a 15% share.

The strong performance highlights how rooftop solar adoption is expanding beyond traditional solar-heavy states. Uttar Pradesh also recorded one of the fastest growth trajectories in the country, registering a 22% compounded quarterly growth rate between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, second only to Assam’s 40%.

Residential Segment Rules

The surge in installations was overwhelmingly led by households. The residential segment contributed 82% of all rooftop solar capacity additions during the quarter, supported by subsidy-backed installations, simplified approval processes and stronger state-level implementation of the PM Surya Ghar programme.

Industrial consumers accounted for 11% of installations, while commercial and government segments contributed 7% and 0.4%, respectively.

The strong quarterly additions pushed India’s cumulative rooftop solar capacity to 23.5 GW as of March 2026, with rooftop projects accounting for 18% of the country’s total solar installations during the quarter.

The market continues to be dominated by consumer-owned projects. Installations under the capital expenditure (CAPEX) model accounted for 81% of additions, while the operational expenditure or RESCO model contributed the remaining 19%.

Pipeline Cools Down

Despite the record deployment, project pipeline activity weakened. Rooftop solar tenders totalling 482 MW were issued during the quarter, down more than 38% quarter-on-quarter, although still 32% higher than a year ago. Auction activity slowed even further, with only 269 MW auctioned during the quarter, representing a 67% decline from Q4 2025.

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh continued to dominate cumulative rooftop solar deployment, accounting for 24%, 16% and 9% of the country’s installed rooftop solar capacity, respectively. Collectively, the top ten states account for 80% of India’s cumulative rooftop solar installations.

The strong performance highlights how rooftop solar adoption is expanding beyond traditional solar-heavy states. Uttar Pradesh also recorded one of the fastest growth trajectories in the country, registering a 22% compounded quarterly growth rate between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, second only to Assam’s 40%.

The momentum is also visible under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Uttar Pradesh has received more than 10.57 lakh applications, accounting for roughly 14% of all applications submitted nationwide. The state has already completed over 6.01 lakh rooftop solar installations, becoming only the third state after Gujarat and Maharashtra to cross the six-lakh mark.