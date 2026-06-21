Passengers travelling without the right ticket will now incur hefty fines and additional penalties following amendments to the Jan Vishwas Act. Indian Railways issued a warning for commuters on Saturday as the changes came into effect. Several railway divisions, including Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division, Bhusaval Division, and Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, have issued advisories informing travellers that the minimum penalty under Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500.

Passengers have been advised to carry valid tickets and follow railway rules to avoid penalties. In one advisory, Bhusaval Division, alerted travellers to ensure “valid ticket, correct train, correct class and correct coach,” whereas Western Railways asked passengers to “travel with a valid ticket and abide by railway rules to avoid penalties.”

Ticketless travel now comes with a higher penalty

According to the Railways Act 1989, one of the key changes relates to Section 137, which deals with travelling without a ticket or trying to use a ticket that has already been used on a previous journey.

Under the amended provision, passengers caught travelling without a proper ticket must pay the applicable fare along with excess charges. The minimum excess charge has now been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500.

Passenger Notice Passengers are hereby informed that, as per the provisions of the 𝐉𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭, 2026, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 137 𝐚𝐧𝐝 138 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭, 1989 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝… pic.twitter.com/gcN9T6NmKU — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 20, 2026

If a person is caught travelling without a valid ticket may have to pay the fare due, along with a minimum penalty of Rs 500. The rule also applies to passengers found using invalid or previously used tickets.

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Travelling in the wrong coach or a higher class? That can cost more penalties too

The revised norms are not limited to ticketless travel. Section 138 applies when passengers travel beyond the distance permitted by their ticket. Travel in a higher class than one booked or otherwise violate ticket conditions.

The amendment raises the minimum penalty under this section from Rs 250 to Rs 500, or any other amount that may be notified by the Central government in the future.

For passengers, this means travelling in a coach or class not covered by their ticket could now attract higher charges than earlier.

Using another person’s ticket can lead to higher penalties

The amendments also cover Section 142 of the Railways Act, which deals with passengers found “travelling in a train on the authority of a ticket booked for travel of some other person” without being allowed to use it. Under the revised provision, such a “ticket shall be forfeited,” and the passenger may be required to pay the fare along with the excess charges.

🚨🚆 Passenger Advisory 🚆🚨 As per the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, the minimum penalty under Sections 137 & 138 of the Railway Act, 1989, has been increased from ₹250 to ₹500, with immediate effect. 🎫 Passengers are requested to travel with a valid ticket and… — DRM Bhusaval (@BhusavalDivn) June 20, 2026

The law now specifies that excess charges are subject to a “minimum of five hundred rupees,” replacing the earlier Rs 250. If the passenger refuses to pay the fare and charges on being asked, an authorised railway official can approach a competent court for recovery. The amended provision further states that in case of continued non-payment, the court may order “imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months,” “a fine which may extend to two thousand rupees”, or both.

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Railway pushes passenger awareness

Railway divisions have launched an awareness drive through social media and passenger notices to inform passengers travellers about the revised rules. Western Railway and Central Railway have also urged passengers to comply with ticketing norms and avoid violations that could attract penalties.

Refusal to pay may lead to legal action

The amended law also retains provisions for the recovery of unpaid dues. If a passenger refuses to pay the fare and excess penalties demanded under Section 137, an authorised official can go to a competent court for recovery of the dues. The court may order recovery of the dues and, in case of non-payment, may order imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 500, or both.