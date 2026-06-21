India-UK CETA grants quota-based duty-free access for electric, hybrid and hydrogen passenger cars under £80,000; total quota peaks at 88,000 units from 15th year; agreement takes effect July 15 and aims to double two-way commerce to $100 billion by 2030

Domestic passenger vehicle makers Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are preparing to tap the UK’s electric car segment as India’s new free trade agreement with the UK will allow duty-free exports for specified price segments under a quota system.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), released last week, grants India access to the UK’s electric, hybrid and hydrogen passenger cars segment, with duty-free exports from the sixth year for vehicles priced between under GBP 20,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 million) and GBP 80,000 (approximately Rs 6.8 million).

The total quota will reach a peak of 88,000 units from the 15th year and continue in subsequent years. The FTA is expected to help double two-way commerce to USD 100 billion by 2030 and will come into force on July 15.

Quota framework: Phased access across 3 price brackets; cars above £80,000 excluded

Under the India-UK FTA, made-in-India electric, hybrid and hydrogen passenger cars will enter the UK free of customs duty from the sixth year across three price brackets—under GBP 20,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 million), GBP 20,000–40,000 (approximately Rs 1.7–Rs 3.4 million), and above GBP 40,000–80,000 (approximately Rs 3.4–Rs 6.8 million)—at specified quotas for each segment. However, India-made electric/hybrid/hydrogen passenger cars priced above GBP 80,000 (approximately Rs 6.8 million) are excluded from any duty concessions.

In the sixth year, 6,800 units each will be allowed in the “under GBP 20,000” and “GBP 20,000–40,000” segments, while the quota for the “above GBP 40,000–80,000” bracket is 4,000 units, totalling 17,600 units across the segments. From the 15th year and onwards, the quota will be 34,000 units each for the “under GBP 20,000” and “GBP 20,000–40,000” segments, and 20,000 units for the “above GBP 40,000–80,000” category, reaching the peak of 88,000 units.

M&M to evaluate UK for right-hand-drive EV SUV portfolio after studying agreement details

“The India-UK FTA is a positive development that could create new opportunities for India-manufactured electric vehicles,” M&M Ltd President, Automotive Business, Velusamy R told news agency PTI. On M&M’s plans to tap the EV segment in the UK, he said, “As we have indicated earlier, the UK is one of the right-hand-drive markets…(and) we will evaluate as part of a calibrated global expansion of our electric SUV portfolio. We will study the details of the agreement and the market opportunity, before taking an appropriate decision.”

Maruti Suzuki cites eVITARA success in UK; calls FTA positive for ‘Make in India for the World’

Expressing similar optimism, Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti said, “We believe India has the competitiveness to welcome liberalisation and use it for export opportunities, and we thank the government for this FTA with the UK.” He further said, “We have already started exporting eVITARA to Europe, with about 36,000 units already exported within nine months of the launch, and the UK being the top market. Therefore, we believe this FTA will be positive for ‘Make in India for the world’.”

Tata Motors: Phased quota-based framework creates calibrated pathway for Indian EVs in UK

Terming the India-UK FTA a positive step towards deepening bilateral trade and advancing sustainable mobility, a Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles spokesperson said, “The phased, quota-based framework creates a calibrated pathway by opening new export opportunities for Indian-made EVs in the UK while supporting long-term competitiveness of the domestic industry.”

Strategic implications: Right-hand-drive market access, foreign exchange savings and export-led growth

The FTA positions India’s passenger vehicle makers to access a right-hand-drive market with duty-free treatment for EVs, hybrids and hydrogen vehicles under £80,000, enabling them to scale exports while competing on price with European and Asian manufacturers. The phased, quota-based approach provides a calibrated pathway that balances export growth with protection for the domestic industry.

For Maruti Suzuki, which already finds the UK as the top market for its eVITARA, the agreement reinforces the “Make in India for the world” strategy. For M&M and Tata Motors, the UK opportunity aligns with plans to expand their electric SUV and EV portfolios globally, while leveraging India’s cost competitiveness and manufacturing capabilities. The agreement also supports India’s broader economic goals of boosting exports, generating foreign exchange savings, and strengthening industrial self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.