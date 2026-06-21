By Ashok Gulati & Subhodeep Basu, respectively distinguished Professor and Research Fellow at ICRIER

The West Asia crisis has exposed a structural vulnerability in India’s growth story — its heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels. Whether it is power generation, transport, or fertiliser production, India’s energy architecture remains deeply import-dependent. For a fast-growing economy, this is not merely a macroeconomic concern; it is a strategic risk.

But energy dependence is not India’s only challenge. Climate change is increasingly threatening agricultural livelihoods. Forecast of a strong El Niño in 2026 does not augur well for farm incomes. The question then is not only how India secures its energy future, but also how it builds income resilience for farmers who make 43% of its workforce. The answer may lie in turning India’s annadata into urjadata: from food producers to producers of energy too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push towards renewable energy (RE) is commendable. As of March, RE capacity stood at about 274 gigawatt (Gw), with solar alone crossing 150 Gw. But the model so far adopted in solar energy is mainly large solar parks and PM Surya Ghar. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme is basically for solar pump sets. This is not sufficient for agricultural transformation. We wish to make a case for agri-photovoltaics (agri-PV) on farmers’ fields. It has a potential to not only generate clean energy in rural areas but also halve power subsidy costs for the government while increasing farmer incomes manifold. If promoted by PM Modi, it can transform not just agriculture but the very growth story of India.

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Dual-Income Model

Agri-PV integrates solar power generation and crop cultivation on the same piece of land. It allows farmers to harvest both sunlight and crops. Solar panels are mounted at a height of about 3.5 metres, which permits cultivation beneath them while generating electricity for sale to discoms. The result is dual use of land and dual streams of income.

Unlike agri-income that is vulnerable to weather shocks, pest attacks, and market fluctuations, solar income is stable and predictable. In effect, solar becomes a “third crop” that offers a dependable source of earnings even when conventional crops fail.

ICRIER, with support from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CSR initiative, has created a pilot of 600-kilowatt (kW) solar plant in Rajasthan. State Bank of India granted a loan of Rs 1.4 crore, and Rs 60 lakh was invested by the farmer himself. The project has increased the farmer’s income from about Rs 40,000 per acre from wheat and bajra cultivation to nearly Rs 4 lakh per acre through a combination of energy sales and shade-tolerant horticulture, demonstrating a tenfold income growth potential.

Unlocking Discom Efficiencies

The significance of agri-PV extends beyond farmer income. It also addresses a long-standing distortion in the power sector. Agriculture consumes nearly 260,000 Gw-hour of electricity annually, yet pays tariffs far below the actual cost of supply. According to a recent CAG report, the average cost of supplying electricity in India is around Rs 8.5/kWh, while the assumed revenue realisation from agri-consumers is close to Rs 1/kWh.

This implies an effective subsidy of at least roughly Rs 7.5/kWh. India’s annual power tariff subsidy bill is roughly Rs 2.35 lakh crore, with agriculture accounting for roughly 85%. The true cost of power subsidy to agriculture may be even higher, as the cost of supply to agriculture exceeds Rs 8.5/kWh once technical losses, long feeder lines, and the costs of maintaining rural distribution infrastructure are taken into account. This would take the farm power subsidy to over 90% of total tariff subsidy. No wonder, despite repeated reforms and financial bailouts, discom finances remain under severe stress.

Agri-PV offers an opportunity to fundamentally alter this equation. By generating electricity at the farm level and feeding it into local distribution networks, it reduces transmission losses and infrastructure costs while transforming farmers from consumers of highly subsidised power into producers of clean energy. But scaling it requires supportive policy. Elevated structures make these systems 15-20% more expensive than conventional solar projects, creating a significant entry barrier for farmers.

A differentiated feed-in tariff of say Rs 4.5/kWh, coupled with targeted support under PM-KUSUM, can significantly improve project viability and accelerate adoption. From the perspective of discoms and state governments, such support should be viewed not as an additional subsidy but as a smarter reallocation of expenditure. Even at a feed-in tariff of Rs 4.5/kWh, discoms would be procuring clean power at roughly half the effective cost of supplying power to agriculture. In effect, every unit of electricity generated through farmer-owned agri-PV has the potential to reduce the subsidy burden by nearly half while creating a new source of farm income.

The policy implications are clear. Support mechanisms under PM-KUSUM components B and C already provide capital subsidies for standalone solar pumps and the solarisation of grid-connected agricultural pumps. If public support is considered justified for solarising irrigation, a strong case can be made for extending similar support to farmer-owned agri-PV projects under component A to generate clean energy and preserve farm incomes. Targeted capital subsidies and attractive feed-in-tariff can be game changers and a win-win for the government and farmers.

Institutional innovation will be equally important. Just as milk cooperatives transformed India’s dairy sector, solar cooperatives can aggregate smallholders, improve access to finance, strengthen bargaining power, and manage power sales collectively. Such cooperative institutions can become the vehicle through which the agri-PV revolution can be unleashed.

If PM Modi takes it up, he can not only transform India but also set an example for the global South, especially Africa, under the theme of “One Sun, One Earth, and One Grid”. That would bring relief from fossil fuels while augmenting farmer incomes.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.