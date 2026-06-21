In a move that could reduce delays in insolvency proceedings, the government has stripped the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of its discretionary power to dismiss or defer insolvency applications filed by financial creditors once a default has been established.

In the IBC Amendment Act, 2026, the government has replaced the word “may” with “shall” in Section 7(5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), making it mandatory for the NCLT to admit a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) application once the default is established through Information Utility (IU) records.

This is one of the biggest structural changes made in the insolvency law through which the government has effectively overturned the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling in Vidarbha Industries Power vs Axis Bank case which had expanded the tribunal’s role by asking it to exercise discretion even after default was established, leading to prolonged admission-stage litigation.

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Legal experts said that the change reinforces the original intent of the IBC which is to simplify the admission process rather than leaving it to the adjudicating authority to examine a company’s commercial viability.

Overturning Vidarbha Precedent

Bikash Jhawar, senior partner at Saraf and Partners said that the change appropriately addresses the uncertainty created by the interpretation in the Vidarbha judgment, which had enabled NCLTs to examine the broader circumstances and background of the debtor’s situation even after the existence of a default was established.

“While the Vidarbha judgment had created additional rights for borrowers/guarantors, the amendment restores greater predictability and strengthens the efficacy of the IBC framework,” he said.

The Section 7 of the IBC allows banks and financial institutions apply to recover dues from defaulting companies. The old Section 7(5)(a) said the NCLT “may” admit such an application once default is proven. This differs from Section 9, which covers operational creditors (like suppliers, employees, government authorities), where the law says “shall,” making admission mandatory once default is shown.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Vidarbha Industries triggered concerns among creditors that the errant promoters would delay the admission process by inviting NCLT to assess their financial position.

Resolving Timeline Creep

According to Durgesh Khanapurkar, partner at Desai & Diwanji, the amendment was introduced specifically to reverse the consequences of the Vidarbha ruling. “The principal consequence is that the NCLT will no longer have the discretion to weigh broader commercial considerations,” he said.

This change specifically targets long delays that have weakened the IBC’s time-bound resolution promise. The average resolution time has worsened to 744 days as on March 2026, up from 713 days a year earlier, and well above the 270-day target given in the law.

Broadly, the IBC Amendment Act 2026, parts of which have come into force in May, has reduced potential bottlenecks to achieve quicker admission of cases, enhanced oversight of the lenders during liquidation, tighter rules governing withdrawal of insolvency applications, and the introduction of a new creditor-initiated insolvency resolution process (CIIRP) that bypasses the admission stage altogether.