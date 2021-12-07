Mother Sparsh launches #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi campaign

With this campaign, the brand wants to increase awareness around the virtues of raw onion concentrate toward hair health

Ayurvedic and personal care brand Mother Sparsh has launched a new digital campaign to increase awareness around the virtues of raw onion concentrate toward hair health. The campaign titled #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi brings around 10,000 influencers and other celebrities. Mother Sparsh will run the campaign for two months, which would comprise different stages. The campaign falls in line with the brand’s new hair care range launch.

“Going by our past experience of awareness-centric mass digital campaigns, we expect to touch nearly 30 million lives with #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi. We have engaged both micro, macro and celebrity influencers across all suitable online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and a large-scale celebrity engagement is also expected to add to the outreach of the campaign. The first leg of the campaign is the launch of a complete hair care range laced with Pure Onion Rasa and extracts in its most unadulterated form,” Dr. Himanshu Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh, said.

Mother Sparsh recently raised Rs 20 crore in Series A funding from ITC. The company wants to use the funds for the enhancement of its R&D capabilities, digital capabilities, driving new product launches, and expanding the team, it said at the time of fundraising.

Mother Sparsh offers innovative products for good health of babies and millennial moms with all things organic at its core. It claims to use nature’s valuable assets to formulate nutrient-rich products with organically derived and botanically sourced ingredients in its most unadulterated form. Its Onion Hair Range contains an optimal blend of transformative Ayurvedic herbs, Oils from natural ingredients like Onion, Black seed oil, Redensyl and Anagain to stimulate growth, Gandhi claimed.

