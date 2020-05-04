Aangan Trust and 82.5 Communications team up to protect victims of domestic abuse during the lockdown

‘We see you, you are not alone, and we are prepared to be the neighbours who can make a call for you if you can’t,’ says the campaign

While the Government has been extending the lockdown to ensure safety of citizens across the country, Aangan Trust, in its new initiative, sheds light on the increasing number of domestic violence on groups like women, children and the elderly. Through its new campaign, Aangan Trust along with 82.5 communications aims to #EndLockdownViolence to protect and provide support to the victims of domestic abuse.

According to the Trust, during the nationwide lockdown put in place to halt the spread of Covid-19, groups like women, children and the elderly have faced violence of unspeakable proportions where they should be the safest: in their own homes. “In the first week of lockdown alone, one hotline received double their usual number of calls to report abuse. But because survivors are trapped indoors with their abusers, and making an emergency call may be impossible for many and it is more important than ever that we be vigilant as their friends and neighbours.”

The campaign features various human images wearing a mask to spread the message ‘we see you, you are not alone, and we are prepared to be the neighbours who can make a call for you if you can’t.’ “The mask is a regular feature of our lives today. Everybody is expected to wear one. The idea is to go behind the mask and identify and help the people who might be victims of abuse,” the Aangan Trust stated.

“Community support is crucial in addition to the efforts of the government and police. At this time, it is more important than ever for all of us as community members to remember that folks we know may be facing violence at home. This campaign aims to shed light on our sisters, brothers and children who are feeling unsafe. We want them to know that we see you, you are not alone, and we are prepared to be the neighbours who can make a call for you if you can’t,’ Aangan Trust said on its official social media platform.

