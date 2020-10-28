70% of Bollywood/Regional movie viewers enjoy dubbed versions of Hollywood films: Study

Eight out of 10 responders expressed displeasure in waiting for months before their favorite Hollywood movies are screened on Indian TV channels.

9 in 10 Movie viewers, watch both English and Hindi/Regional movies, according to a study conducted by &flix and Nielsen. Titled ‘Hollywood Is For Everyone’ , the study delves into how Hollywood enjoys a universal appeal in India and highlights the consumer preferences, attitudes and behaviors, giving an insight into the lifestyles and mindsets of the movie watchers in India. The findings reveal how Hollywood blockbusters and heroes act as a gateway for viewers to unlock unlimited possibilities.

ZEE has always recognised the diversity of the cultures and people that exist within India, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEE said. “The findings from the &flix consumer study are proof that Hollywood aficionados are spread across the ‘many Bharats’ today. They seek new experiences and have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends. By offering a ‘Ticket to Hollywood’ to these passionate fans, we at &flix continue to win in the many Bharats that coexist,” she added.

The study further reveals how compared to Bollywood/Regional movies, 91% movie lovers feel Hollywood movies have better power-packed action sequences and special effects. As per the study, eight out of 10 responders expressed displeasure in waiting for months before their favorite Hollywood movies are screened on Indian TV channels. While, seven out of 10 Bollywood/Regional movie viewers enjoy dubbed versions of Hollywood films but find limited options of movies in their preferred language. Interestingly, 82% of respondents stated that TV viewing came closest to the big screen experience amidst the lockdown, while 81% of respondents said that Hollywood turned out to be a great way for family bonding during the Covid situation.

For Kartik Mahadev, business head, premium channels, ZEEL, Hollywood movies aren’t just for the English-speaking audiences living in metros as there are movie enthusiasts in Bharat and India with the same level of passion and connectedness to the global fan following. “&flix study delves deeper into the mind of the movie fan and explores their culture that is fully immersed into the movie universe. Since its launch, 2 years ago, &flix has challenged the English movie genre codes in addressing the fan experience on television. ‘Ticket to Hollywood’ broadens access to Hollywood premieres across the width and breadth of the country, bringing movies closer to fans while creating value for brands who want to engage with the passionate audience across regions,” he explained.