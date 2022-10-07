Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic First Drive Review: Wind of change

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic, in many ways, is the first for the German manufacturer and the Indian market. The Chakan plant is the first facility to manufacture the EQS outside Germany thanks to its flexible production line. The EQS 580 is also the first electric luxury vehicle in India that is being locally assembled here. Priced at Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom, the flagship EV is smartly slotted just below the locally assembled S-Class as it is in the lower 5 per cent GST bracket. We talk about three things that make the new Mercedes-Benz EV sedan stand out.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: Driving away range anxiety

Being a Mercedes-Benz, the EQS 580 is one power-packed EV, but more than performance, it vanquishes any range anxiety. According to ARAI, the EQS 580 offers a range of 857 km and 677 km by WLTP, making it the most efficient EV in the country by some margin. Of course, it is powered by a massive battery, but to complement it further, the EQS 580 is the world’s most aerodynamic production vehicle with a drag coefficient of 0.20.

We drove the car over 250 km and not once did the range anxiety creep into our minds. Speaking of the battery, it is a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion pack with a capacity of 200kW fast charging. Currently, fast charging stations don’t have such a capacity, but Mercedes-Benz is setting up a brisk pace charging network starting from its dealerships. Initially, this set-up will exclusively be for Mercedes-Benz customers without any charge for the first year.

Moving on to what the EQS is capable of, it has a total output of 516 bhp and 855 Nm of torque. As it is all-electric, according to the company, it can sprint from a standstill to 100 km in mere 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km. With no lag due to the lack of an internal combustion engine, it shows urgency like no one’s business. Thankfully, it doesn’t have the insane whiplash of its AMG sibling, but this doesn’t mean it’s linear either. It can still breeze past most of the cars on the road without batting an eyelid.

To make matters more interesting the EQS 580 has four driving modes to tinker around with — Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual. Comfort is the most practical option for your daily commute as it truly manages to offer the best uncompromising luxury, range and performance. Based on the various modes, the steering and suspension set-up changes. It does pack a mighty punch when it comes to acceleration and speed, but that’s not the sole motive of this car. It also wants to pamper its passenger and also offer a practical aspect.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: Behind the wheel

Keeping in mind that the EQS is a 2.5-ton vehicle, the heft can be felt while driving but it feels more like a stable and secure feeling. It holds its line and sweeps past corners in a composed manner. Being a Mercedes-Benz, there is no compromise on the ride quality as it soaks up most of the bumps on the road. This is all thanks to the air adaptive suspension which can raise the car by 15mm. Sure, the EV sedan is low-slung, but it manages to go over most of the speed breakers.

The EQS 580 also comes with rear-axle steering which allows such a long-wheelbase car to turn easily with a smaller turning radius at low speeds. It manages to do so by turning the rear wheels opposite to the front wheels by a few degrees. In addition, it also enables high-speed stability, when driving on the highways by slightly turning the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels. The rear-axle steering offers an angle of up to 10 degrees though this feature will come standard for the first 500 vehicles.

Mercedes offers three levels of regenerative braking in the EQS, accessible via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: The cabin makes you feel like a million bucks

The pillar-to-pillar 56-inch Hyperscreen is a sight as it covers the entire dashboard with three screens — the centre being 17.7-inch while the driving console and the front passenger screen are 12.3-inch each. Initially, the Hyperscreen can be overwhelming, but in time, you get to appreciate how easy it is to use. The comprehensive head-up display ensures all required information is on the windscreen, thereby the driver doesn’t need to check the infotainment system’s display or the driver’s console.

The EQS also comes with a 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system that gives also provides artificial engine sounds to make the driving experience more involving. I found it a bit synthetic, but it’s more like having additional bragging rights. Apart from this, if you need to kill time then you can play pre-installed games, but the car has to be static and parked on one side.

For the rear passengers, there is a tablet tucked inside the armrest which controls the seat, music system, ambient lighting and an array of other functions.

Having more or less the same length as the S-Class, the EQS is a very spacious car. Even though its C-pillar swoops down like a typical coupe, there is still plenty of headroom for tall passengers. In terms of shoulder and legroom, there is plenty of it to lounge around. As there is no driveshaft, even the middle passenger in the rear can comfortably sit back as the floor is flat.

The seats as expected are supportive though compared to the S-Class, it isn’t so plush. Nonetheless, one can’t find any flaws in them.

The EQS offers many additional storages apart from the bottle holders, cup holders and space underneath the armrest. The centre console between the front passengers has so much storage space that you can easily keep a backpack there.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: Final word

Priced at Rs 1.55 crore, the EQS 580 will face stiff competition from the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan. The Hyperscreen is the jewel in this EQS crown, but it’s phenomenal range and practicality as this EV offers 610 litres of boot space. It is a very fast vehicle that is packed with the latest safety equipment like nine airbags, active lane departure assistant, active steering assist etc. The EV sedan was also awarded a full five-star crash test rating by Euro NCAP. Yes, the price is steep, but then all-rounders are a rare breed.

