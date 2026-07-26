An Instagram creator has shared a data-based analysis claiming to track paper leak incidents in India between 2004 and 2026, suggesting that such cases have increased over the past decade. The claims were made by social media user Sujay Nadkarni, whose Instagram handle is @thenadcoder.

In a video posted on Instagram, Nadkarni said he analysed paper leak cases by compiling information from publicly available sources into a searchable dataset.

“I analyzed every paper leak incidents in India going back from 2004 to 2026. The reason I did this exercise is because I believe we form opinions based on what we see on Instagram and what we read on WhatsApp. I honestly and truly believe that data is the ultimate truth.”

He said the dataset was built after collecting and verifying thousands of records.

“So I built an app that harvested 6000 pieces of information, verified every single link to create a data set that tells you when the leak occurred, where the leak occurred, the name of the exam, the conducting body, the number of students impacted, and if there were any deaths associated with the paper leaks.”

Nadkarni added that the dataset has been made publicly available.

Claims 89 paper leak incidents between 2014 and 2026

Presenting findings from his analysis, Nadkarni claimed there were 89 paper leak incidents between 2014 and 2026, compared with 24 incidents between 2004 and 2014.

“Now here is what the data reveals. From 2014 to 2026, 12 years, there were 89 incidents of paper leaks. If you compare that to time period from 2004 to 2014, when we had 24 incidents of paper leaks.”

Most incidents linked to state recruitment exams, creator claims

According to Nadkarni, the majority of the alleged paper leak cases were linked to state-level recruitment examinations.

“About 78% of leaks happen in state recruitments, primarily in public service commissions and state police exams. The epicenters for this are Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, MP, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.”

He also claimed that the number of reported incidents increased significantly between 2021 and 2024.

“Pay attention to this because the number of incidents rose significantly between the time period of 2021 and 2024, where we see 52 incidents of paper leaks just in that time period.”

Concluding the video, Nadkarni encouraged viewers to examine the dataset themselves.

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