For months, there has been growing debate over whether artificial intelligence could slowly replace traditional search. Many have argued that AI-generated answers are reducing website traffic and changing how people find information online. But, according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the opposite is happening.

Speaking during Alphabet’s latest quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Pichai said Google‘s search business is continuing to grow, with AI-powered features encouraging people to search more often rather than less.

According to him, tools like AI Overviews and AI Mode are leading to an increase in search queries, showing that AI is expanding the way people use Google instead of replacing search altogether.

World Cup searches reached record levels

Pichai pointed to the FIFA Club World Cup as an example of how people continue to rely on Google during major events.

“As a big football fan, I was particularly excited to see search usage hit an all-time high during the World Cup this year,” he said.

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He added that moments like global sporting events show how users still turn to Google first when they want quick updates, scores, schedules and information. “This really highlights how much people turn to Google in moments that matter,” Pichai said.

AI Mode has crossed one billion monthly users

Google’s AI Mode, which gives users conversational AI-powered search results, has now crossed one billion monthly active users after expanding globally last October, according to Pichai.

He said the feature is generating an “incremental increase” in overall search activity, suggesting that people are performing more searches because of AI rather than fewer.

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Pichai also said Google’s AI-powered Search continues to send billions of clicks to websites every week, pushing back against claims that AI completely cuts publishers out of the search ecosystem.

Search business continues to deliver strong revenue

Google’s confidence in Search was shown in its latest financial results. Pichai said the company’s search business recorded 17% revenue growth, driven in part by AI-powered features that are making Search “more helpful and intuitive.”

Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% compared with the same period last year. Although the company beat expectations, its shares ended Wednesday’s trading session down about 1.24%.

Search remains one of Google’s biggest money-making businesses, ranking among the company’s top revenue contributors alongside advertising and Google Services.

Google’s comments come as publishers raise concerns

Pichai’s statement comes at a time when many publishers are worried that Google’s AI products are changing how people consume information.

Since Google introduced AI-generated summaries and conversational search, several media organisations have reported declining traffic to their websites. Many publishers argue that users are increasingly finding answers directly within Google’s AI responses instead of clicking through to original articles.

There have also been concerns that AI systems generate answers using information from publishers’ websites while sending fewer visitors back to those sources.

Google, however, maintains that AI is not reducing the importance of Search. Instead, the company says these new features are helping users search more frequently while still driving billions of clicks to websites every week.