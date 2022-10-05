Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ First Drive Review: Hyper Electric Beast

The automobile sector is rapidly changing and every manufacturer is forced to move out of their comfort zone. This is the reason why we are seeing sport car companies introducing SUVs, while luxury brands are rolling out fast pace electric vehicles. One such iconic nameplate, Mercedes-AMG, has decided to join the green revolution and is looking to redefine the top-tier EV segment. Meet the first-ever all-electric AMG, the EQS 53 4Matic+. On paper, the EV sedan comes packed with state-of-the-art features along with power output that will shame many internal combustion engine sports cars, but is it worthy of sporting the AMG badge? That’s the question we will try and answer.

Watch Video | Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ Review:

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+: Brain Freeze Acceleration

Even though the heading above is a dead giveaway, you can’t blame us as it has a blistering instant acceleration that makes your brain go numb and everything around you becomes a blur. We will get to the driving experience in a bit, first let’s get the specifications out the way. So, hold your breath. The EQS 53 has a total output of 751bhp and a mind-boggling 1,020Nm of torque. According to Mercedes-Benz, it accelerates from 0-100 km in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. Being an all-wheel-drive, the EV gets two motors, one on each front and rear axle and tuned according to AMG requirements.

Powered by a 396-volt lithium-ion battery with 107.8 kWh, Mercedes-Benz has also done away with range anxiety as the company claims the EQS 53 offers a range of 580 km. Based on the current fast DC fast chargers, the colossal battery will not be able to be fully juiced up quickly. Hence, Mercedes-Benz will set up 180kW chargers at their dealerships and certain locations.

Also Read: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Review: Chique magnet

Now let’s get to the driving experience. With staggering power available at a gentle throttle input, we decided to push the limits and put the pedal to the metal. The blistering response was nothing short of an afterburner blast. We kid you not, it felt like both the brain and eyes were pushed back into the skull. If you don’t believe us then you can check out our reaction in the video review of the EQS. Being an AMG, it comes with multiple drive modes which can be chosen via the steering-mounted touch dials and each mode drastically changes the throttle input. The four options to play with are — Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual — and we are giving you a fair warning, the mayhem driving mode is Sport+.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+: Road Mannerisms

The EQS 53 is a low-slung sedan, but with air suspension, the ground clearance can be increased by 25mm and offers just about enough height to go over speed breakers though we suggest easing off the accelerator to be on the safe side.

AMG suspension set-up is usually on the firm side to ensure razor-sharp handling, but Mercedes-Benz has kept comfort in mind and as a result, the EQS can be driven daily on Indian road conditions. Comfort mode does try to neutralize the undulations on roads barring deep potholes of course. Mercedes-Benz has made a smart move by offering higher profile tyres, which ensure passengers don’t experience a spine-busting ride.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Even though the EQS is 5.2 metres in length and weighs 2.6 tonnes, the luxury EV sedan feels agile and doesn’t meander off the line while negotiating hairpins. This was a pleasant surprise as we were expecting to feel the weight of the sedan, but it remained nimble and entered and exited corners effortlessly. The reason why the EQS doesn’t feel like a long sedan is all thanks to the rear-wheel steering system which lets the rear wheels angle up to 9 degrees, hence, reducing its turning circle.

The EQS is an all-electric vehicle and therefore, it offers brake recuperation on three levels including one-pedal driving.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+: Space Age Interiors

It is an AMG plus it sports the ‘S’ badge, one can expect the complete shebang when it comes to the cabin features. What is impressive is that Mercedes has stayed away from the old-world charm that the S-Class champions. Rather the EQS is the suave Jedi warrior of the electric vehicles with all-black sporty interiors.

The centrepiece of the cabin has to be the 56-inch Hyperscreen that is the entire dashboard panel. It consists of three touch screen displays including the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and an additional screen for the front passenger. The all-digital instrument cluster offers different types of displays including a navigation map and the comprehensive head-up display reads out information like turn-by-turn navigation, speedometer, cruise control etc.

The main infotainment display has one of the best touch responses in the business. It functions like a top-notch tablet and comes pinch feature along with zoom. Even though the main display offers an array of command controls and can initially be overwhelming, the functionality is fairly straightforward and user-friendly.

Even the steering wheel is crafted like a gothic piece of art which comes with two touch dials which let you control both the centre and driver’s console. Just in case you find the sound of silence eerie then the all-electric AMG comes equipped with three sound experience modes — Balanced, Sport and Powerful. No doubt each mode heightens the acoustics to make the driving experience involving, but it still feels quite synthetic. It certainly does increase your bragging rights, especially in your friend’s circle.

As it’s an AMG, the EQS 53 comes fully loaded with features like seat massage, carbon fibre finish centre console, 9 airbags, 360-degree camera, active steering assist, active lane keeping assist, wireless phone charger in front and rear and connect technology via the app Mercedes me. A removable tablet is placed in the rear passenger armrest, which controls the seats, multimedia system and the 15-speaker Burmester jukebox.

Measuring 5.2 metres in length, the cabin offers plenty of space for the passengers and also many usable cubby holes, especially the additional luggage room between the front two seats. In case you had a gruelling week and the only thing that will uplift your spirit is retail therapy then no need to hold yourself back. The EQS 53 has a massive 610 litres of boot space and that’s without folding the rear seats.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+: Verdict

Priced from Rs 2.45 crore, ex-showroom, the EQS 53 4Matic+ is a low-slung fastback that is pleasing to the eyes. With mind-numbing performance, it justifies sporting the AMG badge yet offers a practical flair with a spacious cabin and boot along with numerous features. It’s also easy to drive. If you want the bragging rights then it is very difficult to get the AMG badge. This is a peek into what Mercedes-Benz will be offering in the coming years.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara First Drive Review: The Final Frontier

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.