Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the all-new Shine 100. Priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, it is the company’s most affordable offering. Honda decided to mark its entry into this territory after all these years because with almost 28 percent market share, the 100cc motorcycle segment is still the largest contributor to the two-wheeler industry. So, how’s the new Honda Shine 100 to ride and can it outshine its competitors? Read along to find out.

Honda Shine 100: Design and colours

The Honda Shine 100 is a basic commuter motorcycle. It borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125, and sports an angular halogen headlamp, attractive body graphics, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Honda is offering the Shine 100 in five colour shades. The base colour is Black in all the variants while the stickers can be had in Red, Blue, Green, Gold and Grey shades which gives it a dual-tone appeal.

Honda Shine 100: Engine and mileage

Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.28 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. It complies with the latest OBD-2 norms and can run on E20 ethanol-blended fuel as well.

Talking about the performance, the Shine 100 offers a good initial pick-up that will be a boon while riding in the city. This new engine is very smooth and refined, something one would expect from a Honda product. Moreover, the clutch is pretty light and the gearshifts are effortless. However, being a 100cc commuter, it starts struggling post 60 kmph.

Honda claims that the new Shine 100 will offer class-leading fuel efficiency. However, its actual mileage figures haven’t been revealed yet. We will surely test out Honda’s claims about fuel economy once we get this motorcycle for a proper road test review. For now, we believe that this 100cc commuter should deliver around 60-70 kmpl of mileage in real-world conditions.

Honda Shine 100: Ride and handling

The Honda Shine 100 is based on a new diamond frame. It gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. The ride quality is on the softer side and it absorbs bumps like a pro. The Shine 100 features a long 677 mm seat which is very soft and with a seat height of 786 mm, it is accessible to all sorts of riders.

Braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a 130 mm drum unit at the front and a 110 mm drum brake at the rear. It gets CBS or Combined Braking System as standard that helps to effectively stop the two-wheeler. The Shine 100, just like all its rivals, doesn’t get a disc brake option. With a kerb weight of 99 kg, it is a very lightweight motorcycle and easy to ride.

Honda Shine 100: Features

Honda Shine 100 gets a basic analogue instrument cluster that displays read-outs for the speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge and tell-tale lights. It doesn’t get any fancy features but we would have loved to see at least an LED DRL though.

Honda Shine 100: Price and verdict

The new 2023 Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. At this price point, it directly rivals the Hero HF Deluxe (Rs 60,760 to Rs 67,208), Hero Splendor Plus (Rs 73,481 to Rs 77,745) and Bajaj Platina 100 (Rs 65,856), all prices ex-showroom.

The Honda Shine 100 is a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. It looks elegant, gets all the basic features and offers a refined engine with good performance and fuel economy at an economical price. So, if you’re out in the market looking for an entry-level commuter motorcycle, you can definitely consider buying the new Shine 100.

