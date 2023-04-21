Stryder Street Fire 21-speed bicycle launched in India at Rs 9,599

Stryder has launched its latest multi-speed Street Fire 21 Speed cycle in India at Rs 9,599, and it is designed to take on the city.

Stryder, a Tata Enterprise has expanded its e-commerce portfolio with the Street Fire range of cycles, by launching its latest multi-speed Street Fire 21 Speed, a variant with double-wall alloy rims and a colour variant of the Street Fire Desert Storm.

The new additions to the Street Fire range caters to city bikers and leisure riders who seek long-lasting, easy-to-handle, and reasonably priced bicycles. The feature-packed Street Fire 21 Speed and Street Fire single speed finished in the Desert Storm shade will be exclusively available on Stryder’s website at an exclusive discounted launch price of Rs 9,599 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

The Street Fire 21 Speed is a city bike designed for urban environments. The bike features a lightweight 19-inch carbon steel frame and comes equipped with a quick-release hub and saddle for adjustments on the go.

The Street Fire 21 Speed has a stronger construction with double-wall alloy rims, gets Shimano 21-speed gearing and is available in both white and desert storm shades.

The new variants bring forth the classic features of the Street Fire range with a TIG-welded 19-inch steel frame with heat-resistant graphics, black powder-coated steel rims, and other characteristics, making it the perfect city ride.

Rahul Gupta, Business Head of Stryder, said, “The bike is designed to the needs of urban and recreational cyclists seeking a combination of functionality, durability, and style. We strive to provide excellent value for money, making our bicycles an accessible and affordable option for health-conscious travellers looking for lightweight, stylish, and best-in-class quality cycles.”