State-owned Canara Bank posted its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 4,856 crore, rising 2.2% year-on-year from Rs 4,752 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the lender’s profit advanced 7.7% from Rs 4,506 crore reported in Q4FY26.

For the quarter ended June 2026, the bank’s net interest income jumped 13.4% to Rs 10,215 crore against Rs 9,009 crore reported in Q1FY26, and sequentially it expanded 4.1% from Rs 9,808 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

On a YoY basis, Canara Bank’s provisions inched down to Rs 3,780 crore from Rs 3,802 crore reported in Q1FY26, while sequentially they increased nearly 68% from Rs 2,252 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

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For Q1FY27, the PSU bank reported an improvement in its net non-performing assets (NPA), which declined to 0.36% from 0.63% reported in Q1FY26. Its gross NPA ratio also reduced to 1.57% from 2.69% reported in June 2025.

Canara Bank, in a press release, stated that its global business advanced over 14% YoY to Rs 29,05,066 crore as at June 2026, adding that global deposits expanded 11.6% YoY to Rs 16,11,685 crore, and global advances grew nearly 18% YoY to Rs 12,93,381 crore.

FY27 Guidance

For FY27, Canara Bank has given guidance of 10% to 11% for its global business growth, and it expects its global deposits growth to increase 9%-10%. The bank projects its global annualised NIM at 2.50%-2.60%, and on the asset front, its global net NPA at 0.40% and Gross NPA (Global) at 1.50%

Canara Bank share price

Following the announcement of its results, the lender’s share price increased nearly 2% in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, the bank’s stock has been trading flat, while over the past six months its share price has fallen by more than 16%.