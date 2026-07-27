State-run construction major NBCC (India) has been awarded two new work orders together valued at approximately Rs 108.85 crore.

NBCC wins Rs 108.85 crore orders: Key project details

In a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE, NBCC said the larger of the two contracts, worth Rs 88.43 crore, is for the construction of boys’ and girls’ hostels at various locations in Odisha. The order has come from the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Odisha, Cuttack.

The second order, valued at Rs 20.42 crore, is for building a Clean Plant Centre laboratory and office at ICAR-CITH in Srinagar, awarded by the National Horticulture Board under the Clean Plant Programme. Both figures are exclusive of GST.

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Both projects have been secured on a project management consultancy basis, according to the filing, and are classified as domestic orders. The company did not specify the execution timelines for either contract in its disclosure.

NBCC says orders are in normal course of business

NBCC said, in the filing, that the orders fall within the normal course of its business. It also clarified that neither contract involves any interest from the company’s promoter or promoter group, and that the transactions do not fall under related-party dealings.

About the company

NBCC (India) is a Navratna central public sector enterprise under the Government of India, primarily engaged in project management consultancy and execution of infrastructure and real estate projects across the country.