MotoGP: Dorna Sports concludes advance recce of BIC

Scheduled as the 13th race on the calendar, India will see 42 teams and 84 riders in action across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories.

A 12-member team from the global MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, recently concluded an advance reconnaissance visit to India to assess race preparations at the Buddh International Circuit. Led by Dorna’s Events Director, Norma Luna, the team also comprised officials of MotoGP marketing and sponsorship teams.

The purpose of the visit was to recce the highly anticipated MotoGP Bharat preparations ahead of the scheduled race to be held on September 22-24. Luna was accompanied by Daniel Trujillo (Technical Director), and Enrique Aguilar (Live Coverage Director) among others. The team meticulously surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect the broadcast setup facilities and assess various other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event’s Indian promoter, was confident in the venue’s ability to put up the country’s biggest annual sporting spectacle show said, “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race.”

MotoGP Bharat will not only encourage a diverse range of fans to come and witness the onsite marvels but also explore the unique milieu of rich culture, heritage and history. Srivastava further added, “We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh.”