The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday warned passengers against fraudulent websites and portals impersonating the official Air Suvidha 2.0 platform and redirecting users to payment gateways.

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Air Suvidha 2.0 is an upgraded contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal that enables international arriving passengers to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration covering their 21-day travel history, exposure history and related symptoms before immigration clearance.

The Ministry said passengers should use only the official government portal and avoid making payments on unauthorised websites.

In a public advisory, the Ministry clarified that Air Suvidha 2.0 services are provided free of cost, and passengers are not required to pay any fee to submit the Self-Declaration Form.

The Ministry also advised travellers to verify the website address carefully before entering personal or travel-related information and to rely only on official government communications for updates related to Air Suvidha 2.0.

Passengers advised to use only the official portal

The advisory was issued as a public awareness measure to prevent passengers from falling victim to fraudulent websites claiming to offer Air Suvidha 2.0 services.

The Ministry reiterated that travellers should access only the official Air Suvidha 2.0 portal for submitting the required declaration and avoid sharing personal information on unauthorised platforms.

Air Suvidha 2.0 is an upgraded contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It was launched to strengthen public health surveillance at Points of Entry following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The portal allows international arriving passengers to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration covering their 21-day travel history, exposure history and related symptoms, if any, before immigration clearance. Passengers can complete the form up to 24 hours before arriving in India.

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 1.44% in first half of 2026

Separately, the Ministry’s latest traffic report showed that domestic airlines carried 864.04 lakh passengers during the January-June 2026 period, up 1.44 per cent from 851.74 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, accoding to ANI.

However, passenger traffic declined on a monthly basis. Domestic airlines carried 134.64 lakh passengers in June 2026, compared with 136.04 lakh in May, marking a 1.03 per cent decline.

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The report also released passenger load factor data for June 2026. Akasa Air recorded the highest load factor at 92.2 per cent, followed by SpiceJet (87.8%), Air India Group (85.5%), IndiGo (85.1%), Star Air (75.0%), Fly91 (73.2%), Alliance Air (61.7%) and IndiaOne Air (59.3%). The Air India Group figures include both Air India and Air India Express.