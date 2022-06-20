F1 2022: Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Red Bull wunderkind Max Verstappen claimed his fifth win at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took his second podium of the season finishing the race in the third position.

Red Bull wunderkind Max Verstappen claimed his fifth win at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took his second podium of the season finishing the race in the third position. Yuki Tsunoda hit the Turn 2 barriers after exiting the pits and that called for the Safety Car on lap 49 of 70. Racing resumed with 16 laps remaining, Verstappen holding off the attacks of the fresher-tyred Sainz to claim his sixth victory of the season, and his 26th overall, as Sainz took his fifth podium of the year – although the Spaniard’s wait for his first victory continues.

Lewis Hamilton has been extremely critical in his assessment of the Mercedes W13 on Friday, but the car looked handy on race day in Canada, as the seven-time champion completed the podium, his first rostrum appearance since the Bahrain season opener. It proved to be a great day for Mercedes and showed a marked step forward. Ferrari was elated to have both cars finishing and both making up positions, even if they’ve fallen further behind Red Bull.

Haas had a difficult day from the first lap as Magnussen sustained front wing damage which caused him to lose time and pit early, while Mick Schumacher lost out on the chance of points due to a mechanical issue.It was an equally bad day over at Alpha Tauri, as Yuki Tsunoda left the pits to drive into the wall while Gasly had mechanical issues from early on and never really got going.