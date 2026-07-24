If you have a systematic investment plan running anywhere in India, there’s a decent chance one of these two names is already managing your money without you thinking about it much.

SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund, between them, they run investments for tens of millions of Indians, from first-time SIP investors to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.

Today the comparison gets a lot more interesting, because for the first time, you can actually buy a piece of SBI’s asset management business on the stock market.

SBI Funds Management listed on the NSE and the BSE this morning, debuting at Rs 613.30, a premium of 6.85% over its issue price of Rs 574. HDFC Asset Management Company or HDFC AMC, has been a listed stock since August 2018.

So, the natural question for a retail investor: which is the better AMC stock to own, the market leader that just arrived, or the seasoned one that’s been reporting to shareholders for eight years?

How an AMC Makes Money?

An Asset Management Company (AMC) manages investment products including mutual funds, PMS, AIFs and other advisory mandates and earns management fees based on the assets it manages. Since these fees are charged on a recurring basis, AMC’s revenue and profitability largely depend on the amount and mix of assets under management.

The first is the Size of the assets or the money it manages or its AUM (Assets Under Management),

This is usually measured on a quarterly average basis, called QAAUM, since AUM moves daily with market prices and fund flows. bigger AUM means a bigger base on which it can earn fees from.

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The second is yield, or the fee charged for managing funds. This varies by product: active equity funds command the highest fees, passive funds such as index funds and ETFs the lowest, and debt funds fall in between. Institutional and EPFO mandates are typically much lower yielding than retail SIP money. Two AMCs with the same AUM can earn very different revenue if their mix differs.

There’s a third factor for AMCs, Operating leverage. Once an AMC has built its fund management team, research desk and distribution network, managing an extra rupee of assets requires relatively little incremental operating cost. This enables AMCs to maintain high profit margins as assets grow.

SBI Funds Management vs HDFC AMC: The Raw Scorecard

Let’s start with scale. SBI Funds Management is comfortably India’s largest AMC by QAAUM, a position it has held since March 2021. Its mutual fund QAAUM stood at Rs 12,509.98 bn (Rs 12.51 lakh crore) as of 31 March 2026, a 15.3% share of the industry. Add its portfolio management, alternative investment fund and advisory mandates, and its total QAAUM comes to Rs 29,461.05 bn (Rs 29.46 lakh crore).

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As of 31 March 2026, HDFC AMC’s mutual fund QAAUM stood at Rs 9,275 bn (Rs 9.28 lakh crore), a 11.40% share of the industry and total QAAUM stood at Rs 9,431 bn (Rs 9.43 lakh crore)

Here’s the financial picture for the year ended March 2026, compared to the previous financial year.

Company SBI Funds Management Ltd HDFC AMC Ltd Metric FY26 FY25 FY26 FY25 Revenue (Rs mn) 43,895 35,998 41,222 34,984 Net Profit (Rs mn) 30,674 25,402 28,581 24,602 Net Profit Margin (%) 69.88% 70.56% 69.40% 70.30% Adj Earnings per Share (Rs) 15.1 12.5 66.7 57.5

Data Source: Ace Equity

The first thing that jumps out is how similar profitability actually is. Both companies convert roughly seven out of every ten rupees of revenue into profit. Compare that to a manufacturing or refining business, where margins in the low single digits are normal, and you start to see why asset management is such a prized business model when it works. There’s very little that needs to be spent to earn the next rupee.

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Revenue growth also looks comparable on the surface, up 22% for SBI Funds Management and about 18% for HDFC AMC over the year. Both are riding the same broad wave of rising mutual fund penetration in India.

Valuation: A Closer Look at the Numbers

Particular SBI Fund Management Ltd HDFC AMC Ltd Market Cap (Rs mn) 1,249,186 1,108,390 P/E (FY26 Earnings) 40.72 38.78 Return on Equity/Net Worth (ROE) (%) 43.31% 33.61% Dividend Yield (%) – 2.44%

Data Source: Ace Equity



On earnings, the two stocks are priced almost identically, both trading at roughly forty times last year’s profit. That’s a rich multiple by broad market standards, though not unusual for a high margin, asset light business with a long growth runway. Neither one looks obviously cheap.



On Return on Equity, HDFC AMC’s ROE reflects its normal capital structure developed over years as a listed company. SBI Funds’ FY26 ROE is temporarily elevated because of pre-IPO capital restructuring, including a special dividend and bonus issue, which reduced reported net worth.

On dividends, HDFC AMC has an established, predictable policy, paying out around 79% of its profit and offering a running yield of about 2% at current prices. SBI Funds Management doesn’t have a comparable post-listing track record yet. Its recent payout was a one-time pre-IPO event, not something you should assume repeats.

AUM Quality

Not All Assets Are Created Equal, Bigger AUM doesn’t automatically mean better business, and this pair illustrates that well.

HDFC AMC’s book is heavily tilted toward equity about 66% of its total AUM, sitting in equity-oriented schemes that typically carry the industry’s best fees. Its fund performance has also held up. More than 87% of its equity AUM sits in the top two return quartiles over the three years to March 2026, among the best track records of any large AMC in the country.

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SBI Funds Management’s AUM is more spread out. It has a lower active equity share and leads passive funds, with a 27.9% share in index funds and ETFs, which earn much lower fees. A meaningful part also comes from institutions and EPFO, another lower-yielding pool. Its equity performance has been more middling too, with under 56% of equity AUM in the top two quartiles over three years, behind HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC and Nippon Life India.



That doesn’t make SBI Funds Management weak. Its scale, low operating cost ratio and passive leadership are real strengths. But on average, each rupee of its AUM earns less than HDFC AMC’s.



A few structural points are worth knowing before you decide either way.

1) Concentration: SBI Funds Management’s top five distributors account for over a quarter of its mutual fund AUM, and its top five schemes make up close to 43% of its assets. That’s meaningful concentration risk, if a large distributor relationship sours or a flagship scheme underperforms, the impact would show up quickly in flows.

2) The IPO structure itself: SBI Funds Management’s listing was a complete offer for sale. Not one rupee of the roughly Rs 98.13bn (Rs 9,813 crore) raised went into the company itself, it all went to State Bank of India and Amundi as they trimmed their stakes. That’s a fairly normal way for a profitable, well capitalized business to list, but it’s worth knowing the company didn’t need fresh capital for growth. It simply gave existing owners a way to cash out part of their holding.

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3) Track record as a public company: HDFC AMC has spent eight years disclosing quarterly numbers, facing analyst scrutiny and building a dividend history investor can actually rely on. SBI Funds Management has none of that yet.

4) Industry tailwind: Both stand to benefit from the same broad trend, a young population, rising incomes and the steady shift of Indian household savings from bank deposits and gold into market linked investments. Industry-wide mutual fund AUM is projected to nearly double by 2030. That’s a shared tailwind, not something either company earns credit for individually.

Which Is the Better AMC Stock: SBI Funds Management or HDFC AMC?

On the numbers we have today, HDFC AMC is the more proven business. Its return on net worth is real and unadorned, its equity heavy AUM mix earns better fees, its fund performance has held up over three years, and its dividend record gives you something concrete to underwrite. You’re paying about forty times earnings for a business that has already shown you, year after year, what it’s capable of.

SBI Funds Management’s case rests on scale and leadership. It manages more money than anyone else in the country, by a wide margin, and it dominates the fast-growing passive segment. If you believe passive investing keeps taking share from active funds in India, as it has almost everywhere else in the world, that positioning matters. The tradeoff is that you’re paying a full price for a business whose most flattering recent numbers came dressed up ahead of a listing, and whose public track record starts today.

Both companies share the same underlying risk. Their profits depend on stock markets staying buoyant enough to keep investors putting money in rather than pulling it out, and on regulators not squeezing fee structures further, something SEBI has already done more than once in recent years.

Before making any investment decision, look past the ratio on the first page and into what’s driving them.

Happy investing.

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