Gold Rate Today in India

On 24 July 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹143,600 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹390 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹131,633 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 24 July 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹143,600 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹129,186, reflecting a difference of ₹14,414 or 11.16%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.16% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 143,600 143,210 390.00 0.27% 22 Carat 131,633 131,276 357.50 0.27% 18 Carat 107,700 107,408 292.50 0.27% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices declined toward $4,040 per ounce on Friday, extending the previous session’s nearly 2% loss as soaring oil prices reinforced expectations of tighter US monetary policy.

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Brent crude rose above $100 per barrel for the first time since May after President Donald Trump warned of expanded military action against Iran and pledged to hold Tehran responsible for future Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Rising energy prices intensified inflation concerns, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Markets currently assign a 34% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week, while the likelihood of a September increase has climbed above 78%. Fresh US tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on imports from major trading partners also added to market uncertainty, although gold remains on track to post a modest weekly gain.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 9th July 2026: Silver is up by 1.65%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 143,790 ( 390.00 ) 131,808 ( 357.50 ) 107,843 ( 292.50 ) Bangalore 143,710 ( 390.00 ) 131,734 ( 357.50 ) 107,783 ( 292.50 ) Chennai 144,020 ( 390.00 ) 132,018 ( 357.50 ) 108,015 ( 292.50 ) Delhi 143,350 ( 390.00 ) 131,404 ( 357.50 ) 107,513 ( 292.50 ) Hyderabad 143,830 ( 390.00 ) 131,844 ( 357.50 ) 107,873 ( 292.50 ) Kolkata 143,410 ( 390.00 ) 131,459 ( 357.50 ) 107,558 ( 292.50 ) Mumbai 143,600 ( 390.00 ) 131,633 ( 357.50 ) 107,700 ( 292.50 ) Pune 143,600 ( 390.00 ) 131,633 ( 357.50 ) 107,700 ( 292.50 ) Surat 143,790 ( 390.00 ) 131,808 ( 357.50 ) 107,843 ( 292.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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