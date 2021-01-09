Toyota Legender vs Fortuner: How do the two SUVs differ?

Both the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Ledenger models are connected cars, with features like geofencing, real-time tracking, last parked location, etc

THIS WEEK Toyota Kirloskar Motor(TKM) launched two new SUVs: the new Fortuner and the Legender. “While the new Fortuner exudes best-in-class torque and a powerful performance, the Legender is a mighty combination of power, sophistication and unmatched style,” TKM said in a statement. We detail the differences between these two seven-seat SUVs.

Design: While the new Fortuner looks bolder(with a huge grille) and is available in eight body colour options, the Legender has a sleeker face (it is available only in white body colour with black roof and black inserts). Cabin colour options in both the SUVs are different—the Fortuner is available in two-seat colour options (chamois and black), and the Legender has dual-tone (black and maroon) upholstery—as also the alloy wheel design. A unique feature that the Legender has is that the back door can be opened by moving your leg under that door.

Powertrain: The new Fortuner gets both petrol(2.7-litre)and diesel(2.8-litre) engine options, as also 2WD and 4WD more options and manual and automatic transmissions; it’s priced from Rs 29.98 lakh to `37.43 lakh, ex-showroom.The Legender is available only with 2WD diesel automatic, priced Rs 37.58 lakh. Also, in the Fortuner, the 4WD option is available only in the diesel engine variants.

Both these are also connected cars, with features like geo-fencing, real-time tracking, last parked location, etc.

