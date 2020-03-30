Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

We spoke with Nikunj Sanghi who has served as the president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) to know if the recent Supreme Court order will, in fact, be helpful to dealers.

By:Updated: March 30, 2020 1:04:26 PM
Domestic cars sales falls by 8 percent in January 2020 SIAM gives reasonImage for representational purposes only

According to a recent order by the Supreme Court of India, automobile dealerships will be able to sell BS-IV vehicles for a 10-day period after the 21-day coronavirus lockdown is lifted. However, the order further states that 10% of the BS-IV inventory will be allowed to sell and the 10-day sales extension will not be applicable in Delhi/NCR. We spoke with Nikunj Sanghi who has served as the president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) to know if the order will, in fact, be helpful to dealers.

One big issue of the whole BS-IV inventory scenario are the vehicles that have been sold but not registered, Sanghi says, adding that people are mostly focussing on the 10-day extension but as a matter of fact, the 30-day extension for registration of BS-IV vehicles is a big relief to customers and dealers.

The apex court has extended the last date of registration of BS-IV vehicles to 30th April. The last date under the previous mandate was 31st March.

Dealers could so far not receive payment until and unless a newly sold vehicle was registered, which further created problems.

About the 10% inventory sales, Sanghi opines that not being able to liquidate 90% of the BS-IV stock will create a sizable burden on the dealers and will be a question that lingers in the industry for some months to come.

Businesses at the dealership level will not be able to absorb the loss of 90% unsold stock and many of them would have to fold. And hence, they will have to reach out to OEMs for assistance.

Also read: BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

FADA on Tuesday sought modification of the Supreme Court’s October 24, 2018 order that prohibited sale and registration of BS-IV compliant vehicles from 1 April 2020. The dealer’s body had said that they might be unable to liquidate Bharat Stage-IV vehicle inventory before the new emission standards take effect on 1 April, due to the impact of Covid-19. And hence, the body had asked for an extension for BS-IV vehicle sales till May 31, 2020.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, which heard the matter on Friday through video-conferencing, made it clear however that no BS-IV vehicles will be allowed to be sold in Delhi-NCR from April 1, 2020.

Last week, FADA clarified that automobile dealers across India are facing a tough situation as BS-IV inventory worth Rs 6,400 crore is still lying unsold due to the impact of Covid-19 that has forced a nationwide lockdown. The auto dealers’ body had said that unsold BS-IV inventory would lead to financial hardships for the dealers, and “even threaten the existence of their business”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom