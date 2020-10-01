September 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports highest ever exports, domestic sales up 24 percent

Overall, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4,41,306 units of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in September 2020 compared to 4,02,035 units sold during September 2019, registering an overall 10 percent growth. Exports saw the best-ever figures till date.

By:Updated: Oct 01, 2020 1:40 PM

 

Its 1st of October today which means manufacturers have started sharing their sales numbers for the previous month i.e. September 2020. The first one for two-wheelers comes from Pune-based Bajaj Auto that has shared some interesting figures for September 2020. During the said period, the company registered its best-ever export numbers till date. In order to be precise, the company exported a total of 1,85,351 units of two-wheelers last month compared to 1,59,382 units exported during September 2019, thereby reporting a 16 percent growth. Talking of the domestic sales numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,19,500 units of two-wheelers last month as against 1,77,348 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company reported a positive sales growth of 24 percent in the domestic market.

Combining the domestic sales and export figures for two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4,04,851 units in September 2020 compared to 3,36,730 units sold during September 2019, and hence, reported a 20 percent growth. However, the story of commercial vehicles wasn’t as pleasing as two-wheelers for Bajaj Auto. The reason being, the company faced negative sales growth in this category. In order to be precise, the brand sold a total of 9,231 units of commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 38,153 units sold in September 2019.

The exports for commercial vehicles, however, saw a very marginal growth as the company exported 27,224 CVs last month as against 27,152 units exported in the month of September 2019. Now combining the overall sales by Bajaj Auto for the month of September 2020, the company sold a total of 2,28,731 units in the domestic market compared to 2,15,501 units sold during the same period last year, reporting a 6 percent growth. The exports, on the other hand, show an interesting story as the company exported a total of 2,12,575 units of vehicles last month, which is its best-ever exports till date, against 1,86,534 units during the same period last year.

Overall, the Pune-based auto major sold a total of 4,41,306 units in September 2020 compared to 4,02,035 units sold during September 2019, registering an overall 10 percent growth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart