September 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports highest ever exports, domestic sales up 24 percent

Overall, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4,41,306 units of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in September 2020 compared to 4,02,035 units sold during September 2019, registering an overall 10 percent growth. Exports saw the best-ever figures till date.

Its 1st of October today which means manufacturers have started sharing their sales numbers for the previous month i.e. September 2020. The first one for two-wheelers comes from Pune-based Bajaj Auto that has shared some interesting figures for September 2020. During the said period, the company registered its best-ever export numbers till date. In order to be precise, the company exported a total of 1,85,351 units of two-wheelers last month compared to 1,59,382 units exported during September 2019, thereby reporting a 16 percent growth. Talking of the domestic sales numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,19,500 units of two-wheelers last month as against 1,77,348 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company reported a positive sales growth of 24 percent in the domestic market.

Combining the domestic sales and export figures for two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4,04,851 units in September 2020 compared to 3,36,730 units sold during September 2019, and hence, reported a 20 percent growth. However, the story of commercial vehicles wasn’t as pleasing as two-wheelers for Bajaj Auto. The reason being, the company faced negative sales growth in this category. In order to be precise, the brand sold a total of 9,231 units of commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 38,153 units sold in September 2019.

The exports for commercial vehicles, however, saw a very marginal growth as the company exported 27,224 CVs last month as against 27,152 units exported in the month of September 2019. Now combining the overall sales by Bajaj Auto for the month of September 2020, the company sold a total of 2,28,731 units in the domestic market compared to 2,15,501 units sold during the same period last year, reporting a 6 percent growth. The exports, on the other hand, show an interesting story as the company exported a total of 2,12,575 units of vehicles last month, which is its best-ever exports till date, against 1,86,534 units during the same period last year.

Overall, the Pune-based auto major sold a total of 4,41,306 units in September 2020 compared to 4,02,035 units sold during September 2019, registering an overall 10 percent growth.

