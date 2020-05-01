Schaeffler’s STEP automotive training course: Duration, fees and employment opportunities

Just like Mercedes-Benz India's mechatronics course, the one offered by Schaeffler India gives students the edge in the competitive automotive world.

A Robotics STEP classroom session at Hosur

You read how Mercedes-Benz India is offering a Mechatronics course for the underprivileged. Many students have benefitted from this course and obviously, having graduated from a three-pointed affiliated institute will be the crowning glory. Component manufacturer, Schaeffler India too has a similar course. This is part of its CSR activity but one that has a far-reaching approach.

Well, the company says that

We strongly believe that organisations that are part of an industry, that is labour intensive like the manufacturing sector, must do their humble bit to encourage inclusion from all strata of society. We feel very fortunate that Schaeffler India has been able to contribute to youths of India in training them in CNC Machining and Mechatronics. Over 165 students from Pune and over 100 students from Hosur have completed their training so far. These young and energetic youths have found their ground in life and are living a respectable life.

Express Drives set out to explore what exactly do they teach in this course and what the potential fees will be. Santanu Ghoshal, VP – HR and head – CSR, Schaeffler India spoke with us and explained the different parameters and what it takes to join the academy.

ED: How does one approach you for the STEP course?

SG: We are committed to our Prime Minister’s vision of Make in India. STEP – Schaeffler Technical Enhancement Program is conceptualised to improve employability of our vast workforce and thereby create a talent pool who are creative, skilled and have the right attitude. This program is run under the umbrella of our flagship CSR program called HOPE. All our social initiatives strive to contribute, in our humble way for welfare of communities and larger social cause at macro level. We run a number of programs under HOPE and consolidate our programs under four categories: Health care, occupational skill for employability, preservation of national heritage, art & culture,

empowerment of society.

The STEP centre in Chinchwad, Pune.

STEP falls under the second category wherein we help in equipping the aspiring candidates with right skills in modern automotive and industrial technologies. Currently we are running three centres spread across Pune and Hosur. We have appointed Student Mobilisation Officers by our implementation partners to reach out to local communities through institutions and associated NGOs.

We run this program with our implementation partners, Don Bosco in Pune and Skillsonics in Hosur. They run their own outreach programs at grass-root level , in close association with job camps and diploma institutions by governments. The admission notification is usually published on the relevant websites including those of associated NGOs. In addition to the above the volunteers of these institutions also actively scout for talents in local communities and schools.

In Pune, the two centres are run in association with Don Bosco Technical Education Center and the Hosur centre is run in association with Skillsonics India Pvt Ltd. While they are our implementation partner, the complete quality of the program end-to-end is validated and tracked by Schaeffler team.

ED: Is there a minimum criterion both academically as well as economically for attending this course?

SG: STEP as a program has been designed to develop and empower the youth from the underprivileged section of the society. The minimum requirement for the course in terms of academics is the 10th/12th standard pass and age criteria of 18 years and above. More than the educational qualifications, we lookout for candidates who have the right attitude and passion to succeed in life.

ED: Is there a fee involved?

SG: With the aim to empower underprivileged talent and to make them self-reliant, there is no fee for the course and training. The Pune program is a residential course as students come from far-flung corners of the country. We offer free accommodation on the campus. For Hosur, our program is currently non-residential as mostly the students are from the local community.

ED: Does this course guarantee employment?

SG: Under this initiative, the centres are established to provide skill training in the fields of CNC Machining and Mechatronics training to the youth, along with 100% placement assistance to trainees after successful completion of the program like OJTs (On Job Training), internships and apprenticeship jobs. The course curriculum is as per the skill development courses recommended by the government.

The program also provides a certificate under NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) after the successful completion of the training. The uniqueness of our program is the focus on life skills and personality development. The main aim of STEP program is to make our students industry-ready – both from technical skills and cognitive ability standpoints.

ED: Does your company absorb this workforce?

SG: The course curriculum is designed keeping in mind the current and future needs of the industry. The objective is not to create a pipeline for Schaeffler. Our objective is multifold. While on one hand, we offer them a chance to earn a better livelihood and improve the quality of their lives. On the other hand, creating a talent pool for the industry. Various MSMEs are looking for industry-ready talent but it is hard to find. While we do absorb a few students but placement decision is completely up to the students.

ED: In which all places can one get this STEP course?

SG: ‘STEP’ started its journey in 2018 with the first centre in Chakan and after seeing the success we expanded the second centre in Chinchwad, Pune and an additional centre in Hosur. The focus for STEP project is to offer the futuristic curriculum. We are proud to say that STEP centre in Chinchwad offers a course on automotive electronics, which is one of its kind in India. Our Hosur centre offers courses on mechatronics and industry 4.0. We have plans to expand STEP footprints in other places. We have a vision for STEP – it becomes a catalyst to transform the skilling domain in India and thereby making our country a manufacturing powerhouse.

Beneficiary talk

Nayyaum Sadik Tamboli from Ahmednagar

After completion of a diploma in electronics and telecommunication, I was searching for a job but didn’t get, due to lack of skills. In order to support my family, improve my financial status and standard of living, I joined the six-month Autotronic course at Don Bosco ITI Chinchwad. After successful completion of the course, I got a job offer from Sharayu Toyota showroom Bhosari (Pimpri Chinchwad). I joined that organization as a trainee engineer, now I am getting good salary of approximately Rs. 14000 per month. Also, now I am able to provide a better living for myself & my family. I am thankful to Schaeffler India, STEP Centre for providing me this opportunity.

M D Ejaz

Coming from Sitamarhi district of Bihar, I completed my 12th science education from Murliyadih and joined autotronic course to further enhance my skills in auto electrical and electronics (autotronic). After successful completion of the training, I secured a job with Force Motors showroom at Katraj, Pune. I am now earning a salary of Rs. 10000/- per month. I am thankful to Schaeffler India for providing me this opportunity.

