Rapido joins hands with Big Basket, Big Bazaar & Spencer’s Retail for essential supplies amid Covid-19 lockdown

Rapido said that it will be the platform to felicitate these deliveries and the company will not be charging any commission from the its driver partners.

By:Published: April 6, 2020 4:04:38 PM

With the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Rapido bike taxi has announced its partnership with some of the key essential suppliers such as Big Basket, Big Bazaar and Spencer’s Retail in order to aid last-mile deliveries. Rapido said in a press statement that it is committed to accelerating its existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for essential supplies during the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19. With the latest partnership, the company will be catering to customers across 90 cities in the country. The company says that 70 percent of its fleet of Captains (driver-partners) are on-ground in order to facilitate the supplies.

Moreover, Rapido is currently in talks with multiple other players such as Grofers, Dunzo, FreshtoHome, and others on extending its support to help them deliver essential orders. Rapido said that it will be the platform to felicitate these deliveries and the company will not be charging any commission from the Captains. Moreover, Rapido said that it is also following all precautions laid down by the Government and Health authorities during the commute of its Captains in the lockdown.

Earlier, Rapido had announced a temporary suspension of its operations in India amid the lockdown. The company had stated that it will be operating with minimum vehicles to support only essential services such as hospitals, nurses, doctors, and govt. staff. Rapido also announced some preventive measures for the safety of its customers. While booking a ride, Rapido customers will get half helmets and its captains are instructed to maintain personal hygiene. Moreover, the company is ensuring proper sanitization of the pillion seat every time a customer takes a ride.

The ongoing lockdown in India is currently slated to lift on 14th April. The Coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 118 lives (till the time of writing this report) with a total of over 4,300 cases. Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Stay home and stay safe to support the lockdown and prevent the spread of this virus.

