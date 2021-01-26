Indian Government approves Green tax proposal for old vehicles

Transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged green tax, at the rate of 10-25 % of road tax, at the time of renewal of fitness certificate. Personal vehicles will also be charged green tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years.

By:January 26, 2021 9:01 AM

Older vehicles may attract a green tax if the road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has his way. According to an official statement, issued Monday, the minister has approved a proposal to levy a “green tax” on old vehicles which are polluting the environment. “The proposal will now go to the states for consultation before it is formally notified,” it said.

As per the proposal, transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged green tax, at the rate of 10-25 % of road tax, at the time of renewal of fitness certificate. Personal vehicles will also be charged green tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years. The ministry, however, did not share the percentage of road tax to be levied on personal vehicles as green tax.

“Public transport vehicles, such as city buses, to be charged lower; while higher green tax(50%of the road tax) will be levied on vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities,” it said. Depending on the fuel and type of vehicle, the tax rate will be different.

Exemption will be given to vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles and alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol, LPG, etc., as well as vehicles used in farming, such as tractor and tiller, etc. “Revenue collected from the green tax to be kept in a separate account and used for tackling pollution, and for states to set up state-of-art facilities for emission monitoring,” the statement said.

Gadkari has also approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSU, which are above 15years in age. It is to be notified and will come into effect from April 1, 2022

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Upcoming Skoda Kushaq details officially revealed: Engine, Specs, Features and more

Upcoming Skoda Kushaq details officially revealed: Engine, Specs, Features and more

Toyota hopeful of Scrappage Policy in 2021 Union Budget to boost demand

Toyota hopeful of Scrappage Policy in 2021 Union Budget to boost demand

Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more

Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more

All-new Tata Safari unveil tomorrow: Return of the legend in name

All-new Tata Safari unveil tomorrow: Return of the legend in name

Exclusive: Earth Energy electric cruiser bike's name, specs, expected price revealed

Exclusive: Earth Energy electric cruiser bike's name, specs, expected price revealed

6 upcoming cars in India in 2021 that are not SUVs

6 upcoming cars in India in 2021 that are not SUVs

Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod discontinued in India: Demise of most affordable Harleys explained

Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod discontinued in India: Demise of most affordable Harleys explained

Last few days to save up to Rs 80,000 on booking a new Nissan Kicks

Last few days to save up to Rs 80,000 on booking a new Nissan Kicks

COVID-19 vaccine transportation: Tata Motors offers its range of refrigerated trucks

COVID-19 vaccine transportation: Tata Motors offers its range of refrigerated trucks

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with an updated, more informative instrument cluster

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with an updated, more informative instrument cluster

Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best selling car 2020: Over 1.6 lakh units sold despite COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best selling car 2020: Over 1.6 lakh units sold despite COVID-19

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

Back To The Future's DMC DeLorean could make comeback as an electric car

Back To The Future's DMC DeLorean could make comeback as an electric car

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained