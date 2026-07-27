Tadej Pogacar has once again conquered cycling’s greatest race but the Slovenian superstar’s reward extends far beyond lifting the iconic yellow jersey in Paris.

By winning the Tour de France 2026, Pogacar has taken home a prize purse of around €502,500 (approximately $550,000 or nearly ₹5.30 crore) after dominating the three-week race. While the amount is sizeable, it is modest compared to the millions routinely earned by champions in football, tennis or golf, underlining cycling’s unique financial structure.

How much prize money does Tadej Pogacar receive?

The Tour de France offers a total prize pool of €2.3 million (around $2.5 million), with the overall winner receiving the biggest slice.

Pogacar earned:

€500,000 for winning the general classification.

€2,500 for winning five individual stages (€500 per stage).

That takes his total prize money to €502,500 (around $550,000).

While the cheque may appear lower than prizes in several other global sports, cycling teams traditionally distribute prize money among riders, domestiques and support staff, meaning winners rarely keep the full amount themselves.

Tour de France 2026 prize money breakdown

The Tour rewards excellence across multiple competitions:

Category Winner’s Prize General Classification €500,000 Green Jersey (Points) €25,000 Polka Dot Jersey (Mountains) €25,000 White Jersey (Best Young Rider) €20,000 Team Classification €50,000 Super Combativity Award €20,000 Individual Stage Winner €500 per stage

Who else earned the biggest prizes?

Pogacar was not the only rider to walk away with a significant payday.

Remco Evenepoel received €200,000 after finishing second overall.

received €200,000 after finishing second overall. Isaac del Toro collected €100,000 for third place, along with €20,000 after winning the Best Young Rider classification.

collected €100,000 for third place, along with €20,000 after winning the Best Young Rider classification. Mads Pedersen earned €25,000 for securing the coveted green jersey.

earned €25,000 for securing the coveted green jersey. Lidl-Trek received €50,000 after topping the team classification.

A dominant Tour from start to finish

Prize money alone doesn’t fully capture Pogacar’s supremacy.

The Slovenian controlled the race from the mountains to the sprint finishes, winning the overall classification alongside five individual stages, once again reinforcing his status as the biggest name in world cycling.

His latest triumph further strengthens a career that has already seen him become one of the defining riders of his generation.

While the financial reward may leave fans surprised, the Tour de France’s greatest prize arguably remains its prestige. Winning cycling’s most iconic race continues to elevate riders into sporting immortality in a way few competitions can match.