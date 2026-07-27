Vaibhav Sooryavanshi‘s second T20I half-century against Zimbabwe has once again underlined why Indian cricket sees the 15-year-old as one of its brightest prospects. But according to former India batter VVS Laxman, the biggest improvement in the teenager’s game has little to do with his fearless batting.

Instead, India’s stand-in head coach believes Sooryavanshi has undergone a remarkable transformation off the field.

“His maturity level, the understanding and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed,” Laxman said after India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe.

Laxman, who has overseen India’s Zimbabwe tour while Gautam Gambhir and the regular support staff take a scheduled break, revealed that the BCCI had identified Sooryavanshi as a special talent nearly three years ago.

India spotted him before the U-19 World Cup

According to Laxman, Sooryavanshi first caught the attention of selectors during a quadrangular series in Vijayawada ahead of the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

“I think it was around two-and-a-half years ago that we first identified him. He was part of the quadrangular series in Vijayawada and was one of the top scorers for India B,” Laxman said.

Since then, the youngster has progressed through various camps at the Centre of Excellence before finishing as the highest run-scorer at the Under-19 World Cup.

“We know him in and out. It’s not only the player, but we also know the person. That helps us understand what works for him mentally before every game,” Laxman explained.

“He reviews every practice session”: Laxman

Laxman suggested Sooryavanshi’s rapid development has been driven by an unusual willingness to learn from every outing.

“What is really impressive is the way he’s evolved as a person,” he said. “He reviews every practice session, not just matches.”

That, Laxman believes, was evident during Sooryavanshi’s match-winning 81 against Zimbabwe. Facing a slower Harare surface and a bowling attack that targeted him with specific plans, the teenager curbed his attacking instincts when required before accelerating through the middle overs.

“It was a very mature innings. Zimbabwe had a clear plan against him, but he assessed the conditions and countered it brilliantly,” Laxman said.

The injury moment that impressed Laxman

Laxman also disclosed a moment that perhaps best summed up Sooryavanshi’s mindset. The youngster picked up an injury while fielding but resisted coming off the ground.

“Even though he got injured, he still wanted to remain on the field. It was our physio who actually asked him to come out,” Laxman revealed. “That shows the eagerness he has to contribute in every possible way.”

The IPL prepared Sooryavanshi

After a difficult debut tour of England, where he struggled against sustained short-pitched bowling before being left out after three matches, Sooryavanshi has bounced back emphatically in Zimbabwe with two T20I half-centuries.

Laxman insisted those contrasting experiences are exactly what will shape the youngster’s career.

“I believe any IPL match is equivalent to an international game,” he said. “At 14 or 15, you either get overwhelmed by the occasion or embrace the pressure. Vaibhav chose the second option.”

The former India batter added that he was never surprised by the teenager’s quick recovery after England. “I’m not surprised by the way this series has gone.”

‘He was disappointed not to score a hundred’

Despite producing the highest score of the series, Sooryavanshi walked back disappointed after missing out on what would have been his maiden international century.

Laxman revealed that the youngster was upset after his dismissal. “He was disappointed not to get a hundred,” Laxman said.

“But we reminded him that this won’t be the first or last opportunity.”

Laxman makes bold prediction

The India coach finished with perhaps his strongest endorsement yet of the teenager’s future.

“He’s got a long career ahead of him,” Laxman said. “He’s got the attitude and the mindset to improve every single day. I’m sure he will progress and break all the records at the international level.”

For Indian cricket, those words may prove even more significant than another explosive half-century. They suggest that behind Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay lies something coaches often value even more, a teenager already learning how to become a complete international cricketer.