Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Sonalika Group also announced that its 100 percent workforce has been vaccinated within two months.

By:Updated: Jun 03, 2021 3:44 PM

 

Sonalika Group has announced the setting up of three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi and Mohali hospitals. Out of these, one PSA oxygen plant was set up at St Stephen’s hospital in Delhi. This was in addition to the Covid-19 isolation ward set up last year by the group in the same hospital with other support measures cumulatively amounting to approx Rs 1.6 crores. Coming back to the latest development, the company has installed two PSA oxygen plants at the District Hospitals in Mohali for regular availability of oxygen and to basically boost the state government’s effort to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from these measures, Sonalika Group arranged 1,000 oxygen cylinders worth Rs 1 crore for an adequate supply of medical oxygen in state hospitals.

This was done under ‘Mission Fateh-2’ under Corona Mukt Punjab Abhiyan that was launched by honourable Chief Minister of the state – Captain Amarinder Singh. The company also provided oxygen concentrators worth Rs 40 lakhs to the Red Cross Society, Ropar in Punjab. Sonalika Group has further announced that its 100 percent workforce has been vaccinated within two months. The company says that it will continue to offer unwavering support to empower society in remaining safe and urges all to take the vaccination.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said that the brand stands committed towards society while offering full-fledged support even during challenging situations such as the ongoing pandemic or addressing critical requirements of farmers. He adds that Sonalika Group continues to remain connected with farmers through every possible avenue to address their queries. Now, speaking of the tractor sales by the company, Sonalika has sold 8,876 tractors in May 2021 and hence, reported a 14.1% overall market share.

Stay tuned with us for more updates. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021