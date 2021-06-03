Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Sonalika Group also announced that its 100 percent workforce has been vaccinated within two months.

Sonalika Group has announced the setting up of three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi and Mohali hospitals. Out of these, one PSA oxygen plant was set up at St Stephen’s hospital in Delhi. This was in addition to the Covid-19 isolation ward set up last year by the group in the same hospital with other support measures cumulatively amounting to approx Rs 1.6 crores. Coming back to the latest development, the company has installed two PSA oxygen plants at the District Hospitals in Mohali for regular availability of oxygen and to basically boost the state government’s effort to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from these measures, Sonalika Group arranged 1,000 oxygen cylinders worth Rs 1 crore for an adequate supply of medical oxygen in state hospitals.

This was done under ‘Mission Fateh-2’ under Corona Mukt Punjab Abhiyan that was launched by honourable Chief Minister of the state – Captain Amarinder Singh. The company also provided oxygen concentrators worth Rs 40 lakhs to the Red Cross Society, Ropar in Punjab. Sonalika Group has further announced that its 100 percent workforce has been vaccinated within two months. The company says that it will continue to offer unwavering support to empower society in remaining safe and urges all to take the vaccination.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said that the brand stands committed towards society while offering full-fledged support even during challenging situations such as the ongoing pandemic or addressing critical requirements of farmers. He adds that Sonalika Group continues to remain connected with farmers through every possible avenue to address their queries. Now, speaking of the tractor sales by the company, Sonalika has sold 8,876 tractors in May 2021 and hence, reported a 14.1% overall market share.

