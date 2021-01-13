Volkswagen electric vehicle sales grow by 158%: ID.3 top-selling electric car

The breakthrough of electric mobility was also evident in the German fleet market, where the share of BEV and PHEV vehicles ordered increased to around 22 percent in total, up from around 2 percent in 2018.

Announcing its global electric vehicle sales, Volkswagen has stated that it delivered about 5.328 million vehicles across all drive systems to customers around the world. This is a decline of around 15 percent compared to the previous year. In the month of December, the brand was only slightly below the monthly figures of the previous year with minus two percent.

“2020 was a turning point for Volkswagen and marked a breakthrough in electric mobility,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Last year, the brand delivered more electric vehicles worldwide than ever before, handing over more than 212,000 electric cars in total (+158 percent versus 2019), including nearly 134,000 battery electric vehicles (+197 percent versus 2019).

Volkswagen Passenger Cars launched nine new electric and plug-in hybrid models in 2020. This brought the share of BEV and hybrid vehicles in Europe up to 12.4 percent of the brand’s total deliveries – after 2.3 percent in 2019.

The most popular model was the ID.3 with 56,500 units sold – even though this only came on the market in September – followed by the e-Golf2 with around 41,300 units and the Passat GTE3 with approximately 24,000 units.

Some 68,800 units of the ID.3 were ordered in 2020 and more than 56,500 have already been delivered to customers – including to some 14,400 customers in Germany.

Also read: Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

In fact, the ID.3 was the most frequently delivered BEV in Finland, Slovenia, and Norway in December. In Sweden, the ID.3 was actually the top-selling car in December 2020 in absolute numbers – regardless of the type of drive. In the Netherlands and Germany, Volkswagen Passenger Cars managed to leap to the number one spot in all-electric vehicles over the full-year 2020 – with a share of 23.8 percent in Germany in the BEV market and 23 percent in the Netherlands.

The breakthrough of electric mobility was also evident in the German fleet market, where the share of BEV and PHEV vehicles ordered increased to around 22 percent in total, up from around 2 percent in 2018 and some 5 percent in 2019.

Following closely on the heels of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s second all-electric model, the ID.4 is set to be launched. It is the brand’s first all-electric world car and also an SUV. The share of SUVs of Volkswagen’s total deliveries worldwide rose from 29.8 percent in 2019 to 34.8 percent in 2020. Klaus Zellmer said: “For 2021, we plan to increase our global market share.” In addition to the hybrid offensive started in 2020, the new BEV models will also provide a boost here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.