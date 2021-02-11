toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022 forecasts 18 sales to be evs by 2030

In 2020, Toyota sold 337,000 hybrid vehicles in the United States, accounting for 16% of U.S. sales, and hybrids will grow to more than 20% this year as it adds more hybrid versions.

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will unveil two new electric vehicles that will go on sale next year in the United States amid a growing push by the Biden administration to cut vehicle emissions, sending the Japanese automaker’s shares soaring. The company also said it expects that 40% of its U.S. sales by 2025 will be hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles, rising to 70% by 2030. One of the new EVs next year will be a sport-utility vehicle and Toyota will also unveil a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Toyota said in 2017 it would market more than 10 electric vehicles globally in the early 2020s.

The new vehicles for the U.S. market are “the first of many,” Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America.

“Electrification is the future of this industry. There is no doubt about that,” Carter said. “The only debate we have is that rate of change.”

Also read: New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

Toyota forecasts by 2025 that industry sales will be 7% electric vehicles rising to around 15% to 18% in 2030.

In 2020, Toyota sold 337,000 hybrid vehicles in the United States, accounting for 16% of U.S. sales, and hybrids will grow to more than 20% this year as it adds more hybrid versions.

Toyota shares rose more than 5% on the news in New York trading.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.