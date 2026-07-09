Nissan returns to midsize SUV race with Tekton

Targets four-fold volume growth as new model anchors India revival and export strategy

Nissan has returned to India’s fiercely contested midsize SUV market with the launch of the all-new Tekton, priced between Rs 10,49,000 and Rs 18,59,000 (ex-showroom, introductory). The pricing is valid for the first 10,000 customers and marks the company’s biggest domestic product push in years after the Magnite and rebuild volumes through its Renault-Nissan Alliance manufacturing base near Chennai.

The Tekton is offered in 12 variants with two turbo-petrol engine options, spanning value-oriented manual and feature-rich automatic trims. Unlike several rivals, it does not get a diesel engine. “We’ve moved from being a one-product player to offering a full-range SUV in the segment that matters most for sustainable growth,” a Nissan India spokesperson said. The SUV is E20-compliant, and the company said it has not received any complaints related to ethanol-blended fuel. It will update its line-up for higher ethanol blends in line with future government directives.

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Engine Options

Nissan reiterated its target of achieving 100,000 wholesale sales, nearly four times last year’s volumes, driven by the Magnite, Gravite and Tekton. However, it declined to specify an individual sales target for the Tekton, citing intense competition in the segment. The launch fills a long-standing gap in Nissan’s portfolio by entering India’s largest SUV segment, where the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate together account for around 50,000 monthly wholesales.

“The segment has 19 players, but five account for around 80% of the volumes. Nearly 75% of sales are concentrated in the Rs 14,00,000- plus price band. With our 12-variant line-up and two powertrain options, we are positioned where the volumes are,” said Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan India. He added that Nissan has deliberately kept the variant mix simple. The company will also evaluate a CNG version of the Tekton based on customer response.

Manufacturing

The Tekton is manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant at Oragadam near Chennai and will be exported to nearly 50 countries, primarily across the Middle East and Africa, strengthening India’s role as a global production hub. The launch is part of the Alliance’s €700 million India investment programme aimed at expanding localisation, exports and the product portfolio. Along with the recently introduced Gravite, the Tekton is central to Nissan’s strategy of evolving beyond a single-product brand.

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Positioned in the heart of the midsize SUV price band, the Tekton undercuts several higher variants of rivals while overlapping their core petrol volume territory. The first 10,000 customers will receive a five-year Nissan Care package comprising a 3+2-year warranty, five years of prepaid maintenance and additional loyalty benefits. Success, however, will depend on how effectively Nissan can take on rivals with larger dealer networks, broader powertrain options and stronger brand recall.