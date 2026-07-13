Renault Duster vs Nissan Tekton: Same platform and engines, but different design

Built on a shared platform with identical footprints, the newly launched Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton bring a fresh rivalry to the midsize SUV segment. Discover how the Duster’s upcoming strong hybrid variant and the Tekton’s luxury-focused strategy differentiate these two cousins as they attempt to disrupt market leaders.

After Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara and Victoris, the midsize SUV segment is witnessing another sibling rivalry. Renault and Nissan have launched their flagships – the Duster and Tekton, respectively – with similar engines and identical footprint (such as both have 212 mm ground clearance, and segment-best approach and departure angles), but their market positioning, marketing approach, and powertrain options are different.

The shared DNA

Both SUVs share turbocharged petrol engines: 999 cc (100 PS, 166 Nm, 6-speed MT), and 1,333 cc (163 PS, 280 Nm, 6-speed MT/DCT). While the Duster will also be launched with a strong hybrid variant around Diwali, the Tekton is unlikely to have a hybrid variant any time soon (the company hasn’t announced it yet).

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Their technology packages are the same – Google built-in connectivity (native Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store access), 17 ADAS features, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera system. Additionally, both base models kick off at a highly competitive Rs 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

The differences

The Duster will have a hybrid edge later this year – an advanced 1.8-litre strong hybrid variant capable of running up to 80% in EV mode under city conditions.

Nissan, on the other hand, is staying away from hybrids for the Tekton, opting instead for a 100% turbocharged engine lineup strategy.

Styling also separates them. While the Duster emphasises robust, rugged utility, the Tekton leans heavily into premium executive luxury, boasting a tri-tone cabin inspired by the legendary Nissan Patrol.

Market outlook

Despite the massive pre-launch hype surrounding the Duster’s return earlier this year, initial sales figures reveal that it has struggled to maintain steady momentum. After dispatches began in March 2026 with 1,402 units, sales peaked in April at 2,359 units before dropping sharply by nearly 46% to just 1,267 units in May. To put in in perspective, the Creta averages more than 15,000 units every month, and the Victoris/Seltos sell more than 10,000. Even the modest-selling Sierra is averaging about 7,000 units per month.

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But the fact that the Duster hasn’t quite picked up leaves a big window for the fresh Tekton to capitalise on the market and disrupt its cousin’s trajectory.