The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final narrows to four teams as France and Spain meet in the first semi-final in what promises to be one of the tournament’s biggest clashes.

France, led by Kylian Mbappe, take on a youthful Spain side inspired by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, with a place in Sunday’s World Cup final at stake. For fans in India, the match will be played in the early hours of Wednesday because of the time difference with the United States.

Francs vs Spain: All you need to know

Category Details Match France vs Spain – FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final Date (India) Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 12:30 AM Venue Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA Live Streaming (India) ZEE5 (FIFA World Cup Pack required) Live TV Broadcast (India) DD Sports (Free-to-Air on DD Free Dish), Unite8 Sports

Where to watch France vs Spain live in India

Indian viewers can watch the match live on both television and digital platforms.

Live TV broadcast

The semi-final will be available free-to-air on DD Sports, making it accessible through DD Free Dish. Unite8 Sports will also broadcast the match on TV.

Live streaming

Fans can stream the match live on ZEE5, the official digital rights holder for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. A dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription pack is required to access live matches.

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What’s at stake?

The winner will become the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and will face either Argentina or England, who meet in the second semi-final.

France head into the contest after eliminating Morocco 2-0, while Spain edged past Belgium to book their place in the last four.

The match also pits two of the tournament’s biggest stars against each other. Mbappe enters the semi-final level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race, while Yamal continues to headline Spain’s new generation after another impressive campaign.

With two footballing heavyweights separated by little on paper, the first World Cup finalist will be decided under the lights in Arlington.