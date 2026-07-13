Kia Carens Clavis EV: Living with India’s first mass-market 7-seater EV

Before Kia launches the more affordable Syros EV, we tested its bigger sibling

When I first got behind the wheel of the Kia Carens Clavis EV in Bengaluru last year, it felt wholesome in a market full of five-seater electric SUVs. Its proposition was good: seven-seat versatility, a choice of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, and a family-first focus. But a single-day media drive doesn’t tell you the full story. After living with the 51.4-kWh flagship variant as a daily driver for a couple of weeks in Delhi, the nuances of India’s first mass-market large-family EV have surfaced.

Cabin and space

The Clavis EV’s gear lever is to the right of the steering wheel, freeing up the centre console for extra storage, and the large screen is the highlight of the cabin. However, extended daily usage reveals a problem inherent with EVs. Because the battery pack is located under the floor, the floor is raised, and this means passengers sit in a ‘knees-up’ position. In addition, while the second-row legroom is good, long-term usage shows that it’s less than in electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric (because Kia has passed on some space to the third row). On the plus side, features like the one-touch electric tumble and ‘boss mode’ keep the cabin highly practical, and the flat floor ensures average-sized adults can fit in the third row.

Ride & handling

In the chaotic stop-and-go traffic of Delhi, the ‘i-Pedal’ technology was an absolute lifesaver. By using the steering-mounted paddle shifters to select regenerative braking to its maximum level, you can effectively drive all day without ever touching the brake pedal. When you lift off the accelerator, the car decelerates quickly, mimicking conventional brakes.

But overall ride & handling is average. The suspension is stiff (to handle heavy battery weight), making the ride feel harsh over broken roads and potholes. In addition, unlike the Creta Electric – developed on the same platform – the Clavis EV has noticeable body roll. But a lovely thing is that, on smooth highways, the Clavis EV is very comfortable with a quiet cabin. It’s fast, too, and in the Sport mode, it can hit 0-100 km/h in just 8.4 seconds.

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Range & tech

While Kia claims an official range of 490 km for this larger battery pack, my real-world testing consistently yielded a true range of 400 km (in the city, with AC on). On highway, it dropped a little, but safe to say it can go 350-370 km. For a family vehicle, this is good enough for one-way short intercity trips such as Delhi-Jaipur or Mumbai-Pune, but longer trips like Delhi-Gwalior or Chennai-Bengaluru need meticulous planning (or a different vehicle).

The biggest annoyance is a tech omission: the top-spec variants do not get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For a vehicle priced upwards of Rs 20 lakh, how can you expect a person to plug in a cable every time she wants to connect her phone to the car?

Ex-showroom prices of 42-kWh variants are Rs 18-20.5 lakh, and those of 51.4-kWh variants are Rs 22-25 lakh. Buying under the Battery-as-a-Service scheme can save you a lot of money upfront, as BaaS prices start at Rs 12.85 lakh plus Rs 3.3 per km of driving (charging costs are extra).