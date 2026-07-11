Is the Sierra EV the quickest Indian car?

It has a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds

The Sierra EV – launched on June 30 with a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom – has a range-topping dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) variant that boasts a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 5.8 seconds (priced at Rs 25.99 lakh). That places it in a territory previously untouched by domestic mass-market vehicles – of having broken the 6-second mark to hundred – but is it truly the quickest made-in-India car?

That depends on how you define ‘made in India’.

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Quickest cars in India

The Lamborghini Revuelto (Rs 8.89 crore), Porsche 911 Turbo S (Rs 3.82 crore), and Cayenne Turbo Electric (Rs 2.27 crore) lead the charts, all sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a blistering 2.5 seconds. They are followed closely by the Lamborghini Temerario (Rs 5.87 crore) and the electric Porsche Taycan Turbo (Rs 2.74 crore) at 2.7 seconds, and the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé (Rs 3.27 crore) at 2.9 seconds.

But these elite cars are imported, and reserved for the select few.

Quickest made-in-India car

If ‘assembled in India’ translates to ‘made in India’, then the Chennai-assembled BMW 3 Series M340i (Rs 75.4 lakh) holds the crown, hitting the mark in 4.4 seconds.

But among truly made-in-India cars – with most components sourced from Indian suppliers – the Sierra EV AWD, on paper, is the fastest yet. Following it are the Tata Harrier EV (6.3 seconds), Mahindra BE 6 (6.7 seconds), Mahindra XEV 9e (6.8 seconds), and Hyundai Creta Electric (7.9 seconds).

To justify its premium positioning, Tata has packed the Sierra EV with unique features. The cabin, for example, has a triple-screen layout that includes a 12.3-inch passenger-side entertainment display. Tech additions include an augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD) with pedestrian detection and a dashboard-integrated soundbar. Under the body, it has an independent multilink rear suspension with frequency-dependent damping that claims to make ride extremely comfortable.

The fastest Indian cars

BMW 3 Series M340i: 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds

Tata Sierra EV: 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds

Tata Harrier EV: 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds

Mahindra BE 6: 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds

Mahindra XEV 9e: 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds

Hyundai Creta Electric: 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds